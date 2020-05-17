County shows lack of prudence in church purchase
To the editor:
The two county commissioners who voted in favor to purchase the former First Christian Church building revealed to Riley County voters their lack of prudence during this time of uncertainty. And Ron Wells took extra steps in demonstrating he lacks judgment and has little regard for fiscal responsibility.
Before the vote, he addressed the room, saying his 2020 run for county commission was to see to it that this building would not be demolished.
Kathryn Focke asked the commission about holding costs and maintenance costs.
Ron Wells responded that he doesn’t know what those costs are.
“Before it wasn’t an issue because it had been talked about demolishing the building. I haven’t been in the building so I don’t know what’s been done with it.”
Excuse me, what?
The last studies and inspections were done by previous commissions between 2007 and 2012. For a building that was built in 1909, an extra eight years of aging on a building over 100 years old is significant. I am shocked that no one on the commission even did a walk through before Monday’s purchase.
Wells just told the room that he’s running again to make sure the church isn’t demolished, only to tell the room that the building he wants to save, he hasn’t been inside.
“I haven’t been in it for a number of years” are his exact words, adding that he will get with Public Works to discuss the structure.
“The building may be in such a condition that it needs to be demolished,” he added.
So what is it, Ron? With due diligence on the building last being done in 2012, it’s a safe bet that those costs have gone up, not just with inflation, but also because the building went from being more than 100 years old to 110 years old. You want to keep it? You want to demolish it? Either way, you have no idea what the future costs are of holding this structure.
But sure, go ahead and spend $852,000 of taxpayer money for a vacant building while our city pools and rec programs are canceled this summer because of budget shortfalls.
Oh, and yeah, with a population decline, K-State enrollment decline, furloughs— sure, let’s throw caution to the wind and throw money onto a money pit.
Kimberly Zito
1013 Cassidy Drive
Eco devo fund shouldn't be off limits for budget shortfalls
To the editor:
Thursday's Mercury editorial titled "Don't eat the seed corn" touched a nerve for this taxpayer and former mayor. As the city faces unknown financial ramifications from the coronavirus' economic impact, nothing should be taken off the budget table including the Chamber of Commerce's honey pot, aka the economic development fund.
Readers may not realize that they have spent over $40 million (recently) chasing both good and bad business opportunities. NBAF benefited, but so did Allegiant Airlines — have you flown Allegiant lately?
My point is that the city commission should be given broad leeway to protect essential employees, services and the city's financial position this cycle and not worry quite so much about the golden promise of politics, economic development.
Bob Strawn
1551 Williamsburg Court