Thanks 502, GMCF for supporting businesses
To the editor:
When COVID-19 began affecting our community, there was great concern and trepidation not only for our health and families but also for our businesses. Would we be able to do business or would our doors be shut? How do we get through this? What does our future look like? How long will this last?
With no prompting or responsibility to do so, Blade Mages of 502 and Vern Henricks of the Greater Manhattan Community Foundation created MHK Together and showed what true leadership looks like during a time of crisis. While individual businesses were looking at how to survive themselves, Blade and Vern looked at the bigger picture and found a way to do something for the entire business community. Before the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), SBA loans or our local chamber and banks were able to secure funding for small businesses, we were already receiving checks through MHK Together.
And thanks to the community foundation, the program not only served our businesses but was created to provide relief for another need in the community; through the contributions of donors, every gift card bought was matched with funds to buy groceries for those impacted by coronavirus. Over $250,000 in sales were matched for these contributions and we cannot say thank you enough for making sure our community was taken care of.
As much as our small business community appreciates what Blade and Vern did, their endeavor never would have worked without the lifeblood for our businesses — the customer. If there is one thing we’ve learned through this pandemic, it’s that we are nothing without the customers we serve. Our customers were given an avenue to show their support, love and appreciation for their favorite local small businesses, and they came out in droves to do so. We cannot thank you enough, Manhattan!
The leadership and action taken when we needed it most needs to be recognized. This is a big shout out and THANK YOU to Blade, Vern, MHK Together donors and all of our amazing customers. We appreciate what you did and we appreciate you!
Ben Sigle & Trey Vernon, Manhattan Running Company
Jess & Adam Peyton, AJ’s Pizzeria
Jan Miller, Steve’s Floral, Inc.
Kurstin Harris, The Chef Cafe
Moran has lost a supporter
To the editor:
I'd like to begin by saying that I was always a believer in Senator Jerry Moran. I hauled campaign signs for him in my pickup to northern Kansas for his original campaign. But I am not so much a believer anymore.
In September 2019, I attended one of his "listening meetings" in Ellis, Kansas. I asked Jerry if he was aware of how bad the farm and ranch economy was. He stated that he was.
I said that the farmers and ranchers have taken about a 50% to 60% pay cut over the last five years and asked him if he would pledge to take a 50% to 60% pay cut for the next year and contribute that amount to the St. Jude Children's Hospital or any charity of his choice.
Jerry laughed and tried to make a joke out of the situation. He stated that he didn't think his wife would like that. I guess he thinks it is alright for the tens of thousands of farmers' and ranchers' wives but not for his.
It looks to me like he is working for the wrong side. My favorite saying is "You can't be that stupid for free."
Richard C. Chambers
Hays