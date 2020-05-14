Short: Thanks for support during pandemic battle
To the editor:
I want to thank the community in their overwhelming support of Whitney and myself these last couple of months. In my decision to go to New York, to fight the pandemic, I left her at home with the daunting task of caring for her aging father. You have given us both an outpouring of love and generous in daily reflections and letters.
It had been tough to be separated, unclear if in going to New York, I would come back with the risk of infection amid stories of healthcare workers becoming ill and dying. Prior to leaving, my children and my immediate family had numerous Zoom calls in support, but also in prayer, asking for protection and guidance in this endeavor.
I was blessed. To be thrown into the fire of the disease and survive. But blessed more by the experience, the beauty of the other healthcare workers, equally putting their lives on the line. Daily, new nurses, doctors, aides and respiratory therapists coming to volunteer their services to fight the "beast."
I was blessed to be touched daily, by the patient's family's anguish, the suffering of separation, the despair of death. The repeated story of families not seeing their dying loved ones, hearing over the phone of the loss of life, without seeing the reality. The phone calls, telling of concern and trying to interpret the various languages and cultural differences of the dying.
I was blessed to share my training, my faith, my art, my soul. Living out an experience that I could share with others, daily posts of life on social media. Who would have thought that form of expression through an avenue so impersonal, would reach such an emotional chord for so many?
I was blessed to have a community and a state that prayed for me, that appreciated my service and welcome me back with gratitude.
We all need to continue to thank the continued efforts of the healthcare providers here as well as worldwide. This is an ominous "Beast," deadly and vicious in how it attacks, with no clear approach to contain.
Our collective and continue isolation is the only approach to separate us from the virus. It is working; it comes with a cost. Emotionally, financially, culturally.
Let us all see that we are heroes in this battle.
And may we emerge with ...
Love in the time of COVID-19.
Steven and Whitney Short
3624 Anderson Ave.
Ahmaud Arbery's death shows society's racial issues
To the editor:
In what possible scenario would two black men, armed with a shotgun and a .357 magnum, trail me, a white man, in a pickup during my 2.23 mile run this evening, shoot and kill me, and not be arrested?
I am not sure such a scenario could exist.
This is what kept running through my head as I ran around our beautiful City Park and contemplated the life and death of Ahmaud Arbery.
I benefit from — and too often take for granted — being white in America. I can, for example, go for a run in the park with no worries for my safety. I'm grateful for this benefit. And I want the same for all Americans.
James Baldwin said, "Not everything that is faced can be changed. But nothing can be changed until it is faced."
I humbly believe it is time for white people to face the forces in our culture that prefer us, that support us, that enrich us — and ask why this is so. While I love the benefits I receive and the trust people put in me, I can not truly love and accept them if the same benefits and trust are not given to all.
How can it be that blacks make up 13% of the US population but 39% of people killed by police while not attacking? How can it be that infant mortality rates are nearly twice as high for black mothers than they are for white mothers? How can 87% of white students graduate from high school while 79% of Black students graduate from high school?
Our systems must prefer some people in a very deep, entrenched, and, at times, unconscious way for this to be our reality and for us all to live with it. We must learn to live without it.
Education would seem to be the fastest way out. So, I'm going to try to educate myself. I read "Just Mercy" by Brian Stevenson and "Becoming" by Michelle Obama. Next, I'm reading "Solitary" by Albert Woodfox and then "White Fragility" by Robin DiAngelo.
And I'm going to continue supporting our neighborhood children's class and junior youth group to learn more about making this gorgeous quote real:
“Regard man as a mine rich in gems of inestimable value. Education can, alone, cause it to reveal its treasures, and enable mankind to benefit there from.” — Baha'i Writings
And, I'm going to #IRunWithMaud at least once a week and meditate on what productive actions I can take.
Bruce Grover
1323 Houston St.
Proposed mask ordinance is a good idea
To the editor:
The proposed face mask requirement is an excellent suggestion by our mayor and city commission. I hope the details can be worked out to insure as much safety as possible as businesses reopen in Manhattan.
If people are offended by a face mask requirement, they can just stay home. Otherwise, some protection will be offered to everyone else.
We can’t forget that all the businesses are staffed and supported by people. Each person is someone’s daughter, son, mother, father, brother, sister, aunt, uncle, cousin, grandparent or friend and he or she is cherished and needed.
A face mask requirement also could help the businesses from an economic standpoint. There are customers who will choose to not venture out unless they feel safe.
How much trouble is it, really, to wear a face mask?
Jan Westberg
1216 Greystone Place
Masks should be worn in public
To the editor:
I just don't get it. "No mask, no shirt, no shoes, no service." It's simple.
Gladys Thorsell
Wamego