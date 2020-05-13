Kansas' coronavirus response isn't 'disproportionately restrictive'
To the editor:
G.W. Clift asserts in his May 7 letter that Kansas’ response to the COVID-19 pandemic is “disproportionately restrictive,” given the low number of deaths in Kansas.
Whether that is true or not is mostly a matter of opinion and how much value you place on the lives of fellow Kansans. But his drawing of the conclusion from the data he cited is utterly illogical and just plain weird.
He correctly notes that Kansas’ death rate from the virus is fairly low, compared to that of many states. His apparent conclusion that the death rate is unrelated to the policy makes no sense. Clift simply assumes, with no factual basis, that Kansas’ “restrictive” response had nothing to do with the low death rate.
A more logical inference from the “good” numbers would be that the Kansas response has been effective in keeping our death rate relatively low. By Clift’s “logic,” if a community’s crime rate goes way down, we should eliminate the police department, because, after all, if there’s little crime, why do you need police?
Reasonable minds can differ as to where to strike the balance between death rates and restrictions on activities. But reasonable minds cannot differ that the two are interrelated.
David Troup
1716 Sheffield Circle
Thanks to sponsors of Pilot Club seminar
To the editor:
On behalf of the Little Apple Pilot Club, we would like to thank the sponsors of our annual seminar. Even though we were unable to meet in public, we were together in spirit. The donations given will make it possible for us to fund various programs and projects throughout the Manhattan community. These sponsors include the following:
- Carpet One of Manhattan
- Christy Linders
- The Trust Company
- Mary Vanier
- Linda Weis — Realty Executives
- Arthur-Green LLP
- Charlson & Wilson Bonded Abstracters, Inc.
- Community First National Bank
- Family Implant Dentistry
- S&N Design
- Varney & Associates, CPAs, LLC
- Nancy Bowen
- Commercial Real Estate Services
- Eileen Hinkin
- Manhattan Foot Specialists — Dr. Michael Tran
Thanks also to the Little Apple Pilot Club members who work to make Manhattan strong.
Esther Swilley
Committee chair, Little Apple Pilot Club
Hint of today's challenges can be found in Great Depression
To the editor:
History — as my gifted teachers of the subject routinely told my classmates and me — never precisely repeats itself. That does not mean that there is never a glimmer of truth in looking to the past for clues to how today’s challenges might play out.
The historical example I think might be instructive now involves The Great Depression of the 1930s, specifically what’s been dubbed “The Depression within The Great Depression.”
In early 1933, President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s first year in office, the unemployment rate reached 24.9%. By 1937, the first year of his second term, the rate had fallen to 14.3%. As his cabinet looked ahead, its members broke into two distinct teams. The issue was whether to continue or suspend the work of the alphabet agencies that had certainly been successful.
One team argued that business confidence would be enhanced by discontinuing most of the programs, so they would expand operations and hire more workers to turn out cars, furniture, etc. The other group argued that the economy was too fragile to perform well without the alphabet laws and programs.
FDR took the advice of the optimists; in less than a year, the unemployment rate jumped to 19%.
When I was born three years later in 1940, the unemployment rate had almost recovered to the 1937 level at 14.6%. The next year as modest war preparations were underway, the unemployment rate hit 9.9%, the lowest it had been since 1931. For the rest of World War II, the demand for armaments kept the rate in the low single digits.
Now here we are in May of 2020, and the unemployment rate — in one month! — has gone from 4.4% to 14.7%, and every economist I’ve heard from thinks the descent is far from over. It’s not 1937, but policymakers face a variant of FDR’s dilemma: Should we open the economy and put millions of workers back to work, while almost certainly prolonging and probably significantly accelerating the incidence of the COVID-19 victims?
Or should we listen to the scientists who tell us that the only way to bring the pandemic under control is to be very, very cautious about increasing economic activity and putting millions of workers and customers in greater contact with each other, while our poor and unemployed neighbors continue to struggle?
I know what I would do, but I sympathize with people who don’t see it my way. Whatever we do, this thing ain’t over.
Michael Oldfather
2820 Stone Valley