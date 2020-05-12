Employers should consider principles when responding to COVID-19
To the editor:
With serious economic decisions being made throughout our community in response to the conditions of COVID-19, we, the Flint Hills Living Wage Coalition, a campaign supported by the Manhattan Alliance for Peace and Justice (MAPJ), urge adherence to several operating principles:
- Protect the wages of lowest wage workers first. Low-wage workers have never been so vulnerable. When there are choices about who must sacrifice, jobs and support for low-wage workers should be preserved over those making higher wages.
- Understand who is essential. We have learned lessons about the importance of sales clerks, drivers and others who tend to make less money. We need to protect their wages and their safety. They are sacrificing for the rest of us, whether or not they intend to do so.
- Provide transparent and timely communication to all employees. All workers deserve respect, and that includes being kept abreast of decisions that will affect their lives. As much as possible, employees ought to be included in decision-making. At the least, they need to be notified when conditions may affect their jobs or workload. When furloughs or layoffs are unavoidable, employees ought to be notified personally and compassionately before the news is announced outside the place of employment.
- Whenever possible, personnel benefits, especially health care, ought to be protected. Furloughs, then, are preferable to layoffs.
- Be open to transformational change. Even before the pandemic, many Kansans struggled to obtain a living wage and afford the basic necessities of life. With everything we understand as “normal’ shaken up, opportunities for restructuring and redistribution to create a more fair and equitable community may open up. We need to be alert to such opportunities. How can we do things differently, better than we have in the past?
We see some employers proceeding in positive ways. Some units of K-State are considering taking a tiered approach to furloughs, allowing low-wage workers to have less of the burden, while those who have higher wages, will take more furlough. Goodwill applied for unemployment for all their furloughed workers. Even Walmart has given bonuses in these challenging times.
We encourage all employers to do right by their employees and to promote just practices in the workplace. And we invite anyone interested in these issues to explore our Facebook page — Flint Hills Living Wage Coalition.
Jonalu Johnstone (on behalf of the coalition)
300 North 4th St. No. 324
Grateful for Roberts' coronavirus relief work
To the editor:
Kansans appreciate Sen. Pat Roberts’ work on coronavirus relief funding, specifically for community health and small businesses. Apart from this, he is actively connecting to his constituents. Recently, we had the opportunity to have a virtual meeting with his office and heard about his leadership in introducing bipartisan legislation called the FORWARD Act to expand support for U.S. companies that invest in development of vaccines and technologies. We as K-State seniors are grateful for this robust funding as we prepare for our transition into the workforce.
As the chairman of the Senate Agriculture committee, Sen. Roberts' office shared his contributions towards supporting rural Kansas, intrinsically linking Kansas State with its commitment to agriculture. Additionally, what we are noticing is that our fellow students also are greatly affected by food insecurity while pursuing their education. During these times, these struggles faced by students, as well as staff members, have been amplified. With limited access to food banks, we would like to see a 15% increase in SNAP funding in the next coronavirus relief funding to combat food insecurity and ensure our Kansans are healthy, as we build our economy back to health.
Melissa Bryan
Topeka
Pranav Savanur
2051 Kerr Drive
MAPJ's aim isn't 'disingenuous'
To the editor:
Thank you for calling out Riley County commissioner Ron Wells’ audacity in suggesting that a live stream of commission meetings is a ballot issue.
However, your accusation that the Manhattan Alliance for Peace and Justice’s work is “disingenuous” is overly harsh.
I’m a part of this MAPJ campaign, though I prefer not to be. Had it not been for Commissioner Marvin Rodriguez’s egregious and irresponsible remarks about the Chinese and COVID-19, I’d continue to be ignorant on all matters of the county commission.
Being Asian, Rodriguez forced me into this. His remarks called attention to the fact that these are not men whom I can trust with my safety.
Yes, Mr. Editor, you have a point that up until now, people haven’t been interested.
But that was B.C. — Before COVID.
Since revenues are expected to decline, commissioners are requesting departments to maintain or decrease 2021 budget proposals. In many cases, this will require job cuts or slashing resources. This is the impact of COVID — and we all need to pay attention because COVID is creating a whole new world.
We cannot assume our local governments are working hard to keep us safe. We cannot afford to maintain indifference.
Trust me, Mr. Editor, I very much wish I could go back to not paying attention to the county commission. But since they have proven themselves untrustworthy, it is our responsibility to monitor them.
And the more they oppose such a simple solution as live streaming, the more suspicious we should all be.
WE are not the ones being "disingenuous."
Kimberly Zito
1013 Cassidy Drive
Editorial shows bias against Republicans
To the editor:
The May 6 Mercury editorial, "Even death is partisan in America," is editorial bias in action.
The paper claims, "If you are a Republican, you're likely to think that the government is somehow goosing the coronavirus numbers..." I'm not a statistician but I generally see "likely" as meaning the same as "probable" or at least "more than half."
For evidence, The Mercury says that 2/3 of Democrats believe one thing and 40% of Republicans believe the opposite. Being one who likes to keep numbers apples-to-apples, I read this as 60% of Republicans do not believe the government is "goosing" the numbers and 67% of Democrats do not believe the government is "goosing" the numbers. Suddenly, they're not so different after all.
I happen to be a Republican who believes that the number of COVID-related deaths in the U.S. may be higher than currently reported. It could be that The Mercury is somehow goosing a misconception to ... oh, probably make members of one party look stupid. If we're completely honest, I think we can agree that neither party needs any help with that right now.
Robert Busby
4500 Green Valley Road