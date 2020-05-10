Granddaughter financially harmed by faulty federal plan
In the last two months, I’ve written two letters to the editor regarding my frustration with the way the stimulus bailout relative to the coronavirus pandemic has been handled. In my opinion, it has been a poorly planned, indiscriminate distribution of money based on political expediency.
Now, it has gotten personal.
Our granddaughter is a 24-year-old single mother who works in an essential position and clears approximately $1,600 per month. After daycare expense, she has about $1,000 of disposal income for living expenses. Obviously, she has trouble making ends meet.
She was counting on a sizable federal income tax refund filed in early February to cover some of her expenses. She responded to a request for more information from the Internal Revenue Service the same day it was received in mid-March. This was at least two weeks prior to its closing for the virus. The additional information requested was extremely minimal and had no bearing at all on her refund amount. The IRS never responded to this information, and she has never gotten her refund. As a result of this delay, she also has not received the stimulus check and most likely will not receive the portion for her child until next year.
Over the last three months, we have been in contact by phone and email with the IRS, and then with Rep. Roger Marshall’s and Sen. Jerry Moran’s offices asking for help to resolve this issue. The last contact from Rep. Marshall’s office indicated that it might be late July before she receives her refund, depending on when the IRS offices finally re-open.
Our granddaughter has a friend who moved out of state before the pandemic and was still unemployed when the federal unemployment bailout was implemented. She had previously worked as a part-time bartender, making about $800 a month. With the stimulus, she now receives about $3,200 a month for not working. The friend also has received her tax refund and her stimulus check. If our granddaughter wasn’t working, she would receive at least $2,800 a month with no daycare expense as compared with her present salary of $1,600 a month less daycare.
Today, our granddaughter called, very upset, asking how this was fair. Why should she work every day in a vulnerable position when she can get more money staying home? We struggled in an attempt to answer her question, and this example clearly emphasizes my original opinion, formulated several weeks ago, that the bailout initiative is a poorly planned, indiscriminate distribution of cash.
The anger and frustrations I have experienced trying to help our granddaughter receive the money that she is obviously due and badly needs have almost made me physically ill. It is situations like these that undermine the value system and strong work ethic among our young people that once made our country so great.
So, I responded to my granddaughter that of course the situation she finds herself in is not fair. But I am very proud of her for not taking the easy way out; for being responsible, showing a strong work ethic and setting a good example for her young son.
Certainly, in my opinion, our country needs major changes in many different areas of government. And, while, as my wife and I have found, the middle class doesn’t have much say in our political environment and it gets extremely frustrating trying to be heard, we, unlike so many other countries in the world, do have some voice. Is the outcome always fair? Never. It is ideal? Also, never, but with all its faults, our government is the still the best government in the world.
Despite all the delay and red tape, I want to thank both Sen. Moran’s and Rep. Marshall’s offices for responding to our needs and working on our behalf. I hope my granddaughter will understand that things don’t always go our way, but what is really important is who we are and what we stand for.
Don and Carol McCullough
Thanks for kind sign
At the Casement Road entrance to the walking and biking trail, along the top of the flood wall protecting the east and south sides of the city, there's a sign.
It's not a big sign. It's an A-frame sign (two-sided) sitting by the side of the trail, spray painted white with a narrow pink border. On each side, it says "Kindness Is Contagious" in small, neat, black, spray painted print letters.
I don't know, and perhaps no one knows, who put the sign there. I just want to say to that person, "Thanks for caring."
Harry Zimmerman
Find a way to open playgrounds
I am not a scientist. However, I am a pretty good observer. The Riley County Health Department's reason for closing playgrounds is baffling to me. I wonder why an entity wants to penalize people, who can work out on playground equipment outside in the weather and occasional sunshine. That also applies to the high school track, where people benefit from using the track. The gyms, however, are closed for probably good reason.
The Swedes encourage their population to exercise outside in the sunshine and be around each other to build up their immunity. What do we encourage here? STAY HOME! If you are sick, have a fever and/or feel bad, by all means, stay home.
I have a suggestion on opening up the playgrounds: One could be opened in each section of the city — north, south, east and west. A city employee or an employee of USD 383 could man each playground. He would have disinfectant and a thermometer, and the authority to determine if an individual would be allowed in. After each person worked out, the employee would wipe down the piece of equipment with disinfectant. There are lots of exercises one can do at a playground without having to go to a gym. Examples: Pull-ups, dips, ring work and isometrics. Concerning the track, individuals could have their temperatures taken and they could be quizzed over their health at the main entrance.
Exercising outside is one of the best ways to stay healthy and fit.
"Health isn't everything; but without it, nothing is anything." — Arthur Schopenhauer, German philosopher
Charly Pottorff
Americans aren't naive about Iraq, Iran
Contrary to what the Iranian-controlled Iraqi leadership thinks, American are not naive as they think. Some Iraqi politicians who did not understand or have knowledge of American foreign policy think that Americans do not know what is going on in the Iraqi political process. Americans' perception of the Iraqi political process has changed long time ago, and they believe that corrupt Iraqi politicians have become a heavy burden on them.
The Iraqi politicians are unable to defend American interests, as well as the interests of the peaceful demonstrators due to an unusual crisis of trust between them. The confidence of Iraqi politicians in the Iranian regime is strong at the present time, which made their concerns related only to Iranian interests, as the latter provides logistical support to them through armed militias that provide adequate protection for their presence in power, and so the game is over for Americans.
This will eventually end up dismantling the political process in somewhat peaceful and slow manner.
Imad Khamis, Ph.D.
