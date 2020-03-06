Hospitals, lawmakers should curb confusing billing practices
To the editor:
After reading that Kansans were being jailed for unpaid medical debt, I was troubled by the report of another hospital employing practices that are financially toxic for consumers. People often turn to hospitals in a time of need, and no one should have to worry about financial hardship as a result of seeking the care they need at a hospital.
Across the country, and right here in Kansas, consumers are being targeted by hospitals with lawsuits and other predatory actions when hospitals have the option to pursue more consumer-friendly options first. All this comes at a time when Americans are increasingly anxious about the costs of hospital care. According to recent Ipsos-CQC research, 91% of patients are concerned about receiving surprise bills from hospitals and 65% say it’s difficult to understand the cost of care at a hospital, including finding out how much a hospital charges for a specific type of care.
Because hospitals and the groups that represent them have largely failed to adequately address these practices, Consumers for Quality Care (CQC) recently sent a letter to the National Governors Association (NGA) urging governors to take action and protect their constituents.
As patients continue to struggle financially due to these toxic practices, Governor Laura Kelly has an opportunity to stand up for the people of Kansas by implementing reforms that cut consumer costs and increase transparency in the health care system.
Jim Manley
Catharpin, Virginia