Discovery Center losses no surprise
To the editor:
The $500,000 Flint Hills Discovery Center operating loss reported by The Mercury for last year is no surprise, is it? We knew then as city commissioners that the theme was all wrong. Naysayers disparagingly called it “the weed museum” after all. But we didn’t listen.
Yes, it should have been dedicated to family and children’s interests. But city fathers would have none of it. There would be no delay. Rather, they put their thumbs down: Get some backbone, Bob. Oh, I remember so well.
So here we are, not surprisingly, burning cash at $10,000 per week, week after bloody week with no end in sight. But where are those leaders today? Isn’t it time for them to step up with possible solutions or are Manhattan taxpayers left to pay their toll in perpetuity?
Bob Strawn
1551 Williamsburg Court
Pence overseeing
coronavirus outbreak
is concerning
To the editor:
I have been and continue to be concerned and anxious about many actions of the Trump administration. My lengthy history of political awareness (at 73) compels me to take notice when I see and hear the rumblings of ambition and arrogance chipping away at Americans’ civil liberties and undermining Americans’ civic responsibilities.
With the recent announcement that the president has instructed the CDC and national Health Department to route all coronavirus information to the vice president to be “vetted” before being shared with the American people, I feel a frightening chill of warning.
Never in my 50-plus years of observing events in my country have I ever heard of my ability to be an informed citizen (which has prevailed over the decades through the freedom of speech and of the press utilized by the institutions we have developed to educate protect ourselves) being curtailed, limited, screened, sieved through the judgment of a mortal man not specifically professionally trained to evaluate the information he will have the opportunity to censor.
The availability of the best information from our medical public servants has been our right and the wise use of that information our responsibility as individuals and communities.
The characterization this “vetting” illuminates on the part of the administration of the American people as children who might be too impressionable to utilize the truth in its unfiltered form is both insulting and unpatriotic at root.
An informed and concerned citizen must protest the politicization of information which can impact our very survival.
Marianne Adams
2332 Cheryl Terrace