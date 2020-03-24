Sunday edition will become a piece of history
To the editor:
Your Sunday edition is a keeper! When this virus and social distancing are long behind us, the March 22 issue will be worth reading and rereading to remember a slice of these historic times.
I have filed it in a portfolio where I keep other memorable Manhattan Mercurys like the September 11, 2001 issue, the Space Shuttle explosion, the attempted assassination of Ronald Reagan, among many others.
My collection of newspapers includes The London Gazette of Dec. 10, 1669, and The Pennsylvania Packet and Daily Advertiser of Oct. 27, 1787 (the first daily newspaper in the United States).
What makes this issue of The Manhattan Mercury so special is its thorough reporting of university, city and county government, business, stock market, state and federal responses to the virus that has my neighbors, friends, student advisees and me hunkered down till only our Lord knows when. Thank you for this tangible piece of history.
Tim Lindemuth
500 Denison Ave.
Rodriguez's comments damaging to entire county
To the editor:
This is to respond to Riley County Commission Chairman Marvin Rodriguez’s comments on COVID-19 during a special meeting on Wednesday 3/18/2020, which was reported in The Mercury the next day. We are a group of Chinese professionals, scholars, scientists or professors, currently residing in Manhattan or the surrounding area. While we don’t speculate the true intention of Mr. Rodriguez’s comments, we do like to express our concern that such racist rhetoric could have unintended consequences on Chinese as well as many other Asian people here. Such rhetoric also provides a false sense of security to all Riley County residents, thus potentially causes harm to everyone in the county, as we all know that a virus doesn’t have ethnicity.
So far, we have seen this virus spreading to all 50 States in the U.S. and over 180 countries and territories in the world. It is a common threat to all races and all ethnicities. In fact, many recent confirmed Kansas cases have nothing to do with Chinese people living here, nor did they travel to China. Viral infectious diseases are among the greatest challenges facing humanity. In the past, we have seen many outbreaks such as AIDS, Zika, Ebola, MERS, 1918 H1N1 flu, 2009 H1N1 flu, and more, which could originate anywhere in the world including Africa, America, Asia, and Europe.
In a pandemic, we are all at war against the virus, not against each other. We hope the entire community unites together in this difficult time and helps each other regardless of race, ethnicity, nationality or national origin. If we follow the CDC guidelines, take precautions, eventually, we will defeat the virus, we will all win.
Sincerely,
George Yang
Jun Li
Chulan
Wenjun Ma
Leilei Shen
Tina Yang
Xiaorong Shi
Ming-shun Chen
Zhilong Yang
Jianzhong Yu
Yulan Xiong
Weixing Song
Huitao Liu
Zhiwei Zhang
Qiyang Zhang
Haijun Kang