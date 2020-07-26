The following is a paid political letter.
Mattox a proven leader, good choice for Riley County Commission
To the editor:
It is time for new leadership for Riley County and I am writing to support Phil Mattox for Riley County Commission. We are facing unprecedented times with a pandemic creating vital public health decisions, loss of local businesses, reduced enrollment at KSU, employee furloughs, high unemployment rates, greatly reduced tourism and hospitality industry, and families, businesses, and individuals facing an uncertain future. All of which are resulting in reduced tax revenue for local taxing authorities. Riley County is facing never before seen challenges, at least in our lifetimes.
These challenging times require new leaders with proven experience. We need leaders with the ability to communicate solutions, make difficult decisions and explain their reasoning behind tough choices. We need transparency in how our elected county commissioners operate and engage with the public.
I know Phil to be the person to meet these challenges head-on. Phil is a retired brigadier general in the Army with 31 years of service to our country. He knows how to lead an organization, scrutinize a budget for waste, and dissect organizational inefficiencies. Phil knows the importance of consensus-building, working with private sector leaders, university/local education leaders, and all of Riley County municipal government officials (small town and big city). He also understands the importance of representing the rural and agricultural areas of Riley County. Phil will work tirelessly to ensure all citizens of Riley County are listened too, have a voice at the table, and are respected.
Working together as citizens, businesses, and governments we will overcome these difficult days. I know Phil will work hard to rebuild our economic and social fabric, so that we come out of the pandemic a stronger community. Lest we forget, the National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility (NBAF) will open during the next county commission’s four-year tenure. I will be proud to have Phil Mattox representing Riley County in business recruitment, engaging and welcoming world renown scientists, and highlighting our community on the national stage. In the not too far distance, our national leaders will begin re-focusing on the prevention of future public health concerns related to food and animal health. I have no doubt NBAF and Kansas State University will play an even increasing significant role in public safety research as Congress begins to re-assess and re-evaluate national threats to public safety and welfare.
These challenging times, and Phil’s proven leadership skills, are why I encourage you to vote for Phil Mattox for District 2 county commissioner.
Rep. Tom Phillips
District 67
Strangers' nosiness may have been intended as friendliness
To the editor:
Dr. Elmore's assumption that one would ask her why/what she is doing in Manhattan implies she doesn't belong here is neither accurate nor is it nosiness. My Midwest upbringing taught me to welcome people by trying to establish common ground upon which to build a friendship/relationship. Although being born and raised in Kansas and living here for 27 years, I married a soldier and spent the next 14 years traveling from Army post to post.
When we returned to Kansas and settled in Wamego, the most frequent question I encountered was "What brings you to Wamego?" Never did I consider this to be anything other than a genuine interest in learning who I was so we might be friends, that it was curiosity and not anything insulting or intrusive. On the contrary, I was flattered that someone was interested enough in me to want to get acquainted.
Perhaps her preconceived assumptions are to blame for her discomfort, and not our Midwest penchant for desiring to make acquaintances into friends.
Sandra Rose
Wamego
Pawnee recognizes Minority Mental Health Month
To the editor:
July is Minority Mental Health Month. This occasion provides a timely and appropriate opportunity for Pawnee Mental Health Services to speak to issues related to the mental health of communities of color. First recognized in 2008 by the US House of Representatives as Bebe Moore Campbell National Minority Mental Health Awareness Month, this month was created to bring awareness to the struggles that underrepresented groups face regarding mental illness in the United States.
The American Psychiatric Association reports that rates of mental illnesses in African Americans are similar with those of the general population but disparities exist regarding the mental health services they receive. Only one in three African Americans who need mental health care receives it and African Americans often receive poorer quality of care than the general population. They also lack access to culturally competent care which meets their social, cultural, and linguistic needs.
Taking into consideration recent incidents which have brought long-standing issues of racial injustice to the surface, NAMI CEO Daniel Gillison says, “The effect of racism and racial trauma on mental health is real and cannot be ignored.” NAMI’s Mental Health Month Campaign this year is “You are not alone.” This message is especially important at this time given that, as a nation, we seem so close to the political, social, economic, and health care breaking point due to the management of COVID-19.
It is Pawnee Mental Health Services’ mission to provide services to all regardless of race, religion, color, gender, sexual orientation, age, national origin, disability and any other status or condition protected by law. Current events compel us to listen and learn more about how racism affects the mental health of our staff, those we serve, and the communities of which we are a part.
Throughout the month of July, NAMI is requesting personal stories to highlight the importance of minority mental health and to help people feel less alone in their mental health journeys. If you are interested in sharing your story, you may submit it to nami.org/yourstory. Selected stories will be featured on nami.org/personal-stories, nami.org/Blogs/NAMI-Blog and at #NotAlone, #MinorityMentalHealth, #MMHAM.
Mental Health America, another excellent mental health resource, is also providing an opportunity for people to learn from each other about racism and mental health. If you are interested in sharing how racism has affected your mental health, tag MHA on Facebook (@mentalhealthamerica), Twitter (@MentalHealthAm), or Instagram (@mentalhealthamerica) with #ImpactOfTrauma.
You are encouraged to visit NAMI and MHAmerica’s social media sites if you would like to listen and learn more about how racism affects the mental health of people of color. You may also “follow” Pawnee’s Facebook page where we will be featuring information about minority mental health throughout the month of July. For more information about Pawnee Mental Health Services, please visit our website at www.pawnee.org. If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, please call our 24/7crisis line at 1-800-609-2002.
Robbin Cole, executive director
Pawnee Mental Health Services