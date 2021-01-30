Drive-thru food drive
To the editor:
Souper Bowl Sunday came to be because after all the wonderful Holiday giving, shelves at the Flint Hills Breadbasket had grown lean. From my years as the prior county attorney, I know that hunger is real in our area. I know this especially affects children. This year our collection will occur in safety at the Flint Hills Breadbasket, 905 Yuma St., on Feb. 6, between 10 a.m. and noon. Helpers will be there. You will not need to get out of your car.
Please bring non-perishable food to the Flint Hills Breadbasket or to your place of worship over the weekend. It will be well used.
Celebrate giving. Celebrate the game. Stay safe.
Bill Kennedy
5500 Cliffside Drive
Slow delivery
To the editor:
I understand your new procedures, but really, please try harder! I just got Tuesday’s e-edition in my box today (Wednesday). Yesterday I was eager to get my print copy in the mail and nothing came! Do I have to talk to my poor postwoman about this?
Marci Schuley
314 Valley Drive