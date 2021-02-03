Dog will be sad about change in paper delivery
To the editor:
Oh what a sad day!
We have a year and a half old Lab that we trained to fetch the paper from our treacherously long, steep driveway. She gets very excited every evening, anticipating the delivery of the Mercury. It’s going to break her little puppy heart. Maybe I can talk the mailman to throw the paper in our driveway.
Julie Gleue
2613 Stagg Hill Road
Marshall’s statements on impeachment misleading
To the editor:
The following is for Sen. Roger Marshall:
I just read your statement on impeachment.
“Not only is it unconstitutional to impeach a president after he leaves office, I firmly believe an impeachment effort at this juncture will only raise already heated temperatures of the American public and further divide our country at a time when we should be focused on bringing the country together and moving forward.”
Once again you prove you do not understand the U.S. Constitution. Constitutional scholars have shown precedent for officials to be impeached/convicted after leaving office.
It is essential that Mr. Trump be held accountable for his actions. Mr. Trump and the Republican Party have divided this nation for over four years. Now that Mr. Trump and the Republicans are out of power you want to claim it would divide us more to hold him accountable. NO. That is not true.
In order to heal as a nation, we need to acknowledge the wrong doing. We need to bring to light all the corruption and crimes perpetrated on the United States and the citizens of this country, and hold those responsible so that these actions can never again threaten our Democracy.
Sen.Marshall, you need to be held accountable for your actions in the insurrection. You spread the big lie that the presidential election of 2020 was fraudulent. You voted to object to a free and fair election and tried to stop the peaceful transition of power. You broke your oath of office, just days after taking it. You should resign. You are unfit to serve as the junior senator from Kansas.
Sincerely,
Pam McGlynn
1516 Wreath Ave.
The flawed thinking of Roger Marshall
To the editor:
Sen. Roger Marshall, we have seen the beginnings of your stand as a Kansas’ senator. From our perspective, it is time for you to put on your big boy drawers, start serving Kansans dutifully, and perform your constitutional responsibilities honestly.
Put aside your unfounded claims of electoral voter fraud. Put into action sound leadership to guide us through one of the most difficult periods of time ever witnessed in modern history. One cannot experience healing and unity of a nation without justice and accountability.
Trump is gone. While he will be forever branded as an immoral, calamitous, acrimonious, and narcissistic leader — whom you obviously admired — he is now gone. We hope you get this. Gone! Your recent conduct and voting record as a Kansas representative marks you as one of his sound defenders by performing a wrongful, embarrassing political stunt.
You may see yourself as a “righteous civil servant” in your attempt to lead and override the approval of states’ electoral college votes; however, your flawed reasoning is grounded in fake news associated with unfounded electoral voter fraud activities found in other states.
Nevertheless, your rhetoric and voting against the certification of the electoral college votes made you complicit in further violence in Washington.
While I would agree that further work is needed to fine tune the election process, the tactics you used were divisive and wrong. The right way to heal divisions and to unite a nation is for you and our nation to repudiate the poisonous past.
It is a time for you and others to stand together knowing that healing and unity without justice and accountability cannot occur. Strong leadership and courage are needed, and it is expected of you and by all of our Kansas representatives!
Robert and Peggy Fanning,
Wamego
US policy toward Iran
To the editor:
The change of the US administration will not give Iran options to get rid of US sanctions as easily as thought by those who celebrated Trump’s loss in US elections.
It is true that the U.S. president is the first decision maker, but he is subject to look into the options presented by decision-making institutions in Washington.
Today, Biden’s policy toward Iran have become clear and appear to follow the same principles laid down by the Trump administration, which work to maintain the nuclear restrictions, address the ballistic missile program and destabilizing activities in the region, and fully comply with the nuclear agreement and fully coordinate with America’s allies and partners before taking any a measure towards Iran.
It was easier for Iran to agree with Trump and get the benefits that it might not get them from the Biden administration.
Iran has run out of patience, and resolving its file has became a necessary requisite. Either it adheres to the will of America and its ally Israel, or escalation and confrontation has become closer than ever before.
Imad Khamis, Ph.D
3112 Amherst Ave.