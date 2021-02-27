Someone stole our letters, but not our hope
To the editor:
HOPE remains for Manhattan Mennonite Church even though the letters are gone. We put those letters on display to offer encouragement to anyone who needed it. Our hearts were saddened to see the disappearance of the HOPE letters at our property at 821 Poyntz Ave. over the weekend. This happened just days after we gathered for our first Lenten Service with snow still on the ground and with fire to warm us. We will continue to show up with hope each Thursday evening this Lenten Season knowing that even when we can’t see it, it’s there. May you know it’s still there too, Manhattan.
Katie Dyck
1107 Colorado St.
Thanks for making Souper Bowl a success
To the editor:
Thanks for making the Super Bowl Weekend a Souper Bowl Weekend
Since 1995, the Manhattan community has been supporting the Souper Bowl Food and Fund Drive to support the Flint Hills Breadbasket programs. With your help, over 4,300 pounds of food and approximately $6,000 was raised.
The drive would not have been possible without the donations from members of the community who ventured out on a cold and snowy Saturday to donate food at the drive-by drop off at the Breadbasket, donated at your respective church, or sent in money directly to the Breadbasket. Any donation was appreciated, from those that gave one can of food to those who gave bags of food. Thank you for making a difference to someone in need in the Manhattan community.
It truly was a ‘Souper’ weekend.
Cordially,
Kevin R. Roberts, William E. Kennedy III and Dave Ekart
St. Thomas More Knights of Columbus
Maribeth Kieffer, executive director, Flint Hills Breadbasket
Support race tracks and motorsports
To the editor:
I’m a 24-year military veteran and I ask you please support race tracks and motorsports.
I write to request that Congress create a grant program to support recreation, sports, and amusement venues that provide live entertainment yet were excluded from “Shuttered Venue Operators Grants” program (Section 324 of Public Law No:116-260). It is imperative to the future of racetracks in communities across the country that Congress provide a lifeline for live entertainment businesses that have experienced unprecedented declines in revenue as a result of complying with attendance restrictions.
Many small businesses, including family owned and operated racetracks, depend on hosting live events each week. These venues have been devastated by lockdowns and capacity restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic, experiencing revenue declines of 50% or more.
Ticket-buying customers were prohibited from attending races, and race teams were unable to perform or participate in motorsports competition in the months after the start of the pandemic.
Ongoing attendance restrictions continue to threaten many racetracks along with other entertainment venues, which provide jobs and are integral to communities across the country.
Please support the nearly 1,000 small local and regional live event providers that host motorsports events in addition to the millions of fans who depend on local racetracks for affordable, family-friendly entertainment.
Sincerely,
Robert Bates
4712 Plumthicket Drive
US needs serious political reform
To the editor:
Our country is falling apart. Many of our major systems like welfare, health care, prison, and unemployment are poorly organized, inefficient, archaic, and much more expensive than they need to be. In some locations, our educational system is teaching subversive and divisive concepts like critical race theory, white supremacy and systemic racism. Our national debt is currently about $31 trillion and rapidly growing. We are being swamped by a serious pandemic.
The situation we currently find ourselves in is a combination of the abuse of executive orders and the existence of wealthy, elite, often corrupt career politicians in both our legislative and executive branches of government who have no way to relate to the average American.
We desperately need political reform.
Congress will never pass any legislation limiting their own power or ability to line their pockets with taxpayers’ money.
There is, however, a rarely used procedure to bypass Congress and amend the Constitution.
The Constitution allows for two-thirds of the states, through their legislatures, to call for a national convention to amend the Constitution. The proposed amendments would then have to be approved by three-fourths of state legislatures.
All Americans, despite party affiliation should contact state legislatures encouraging them to organize a national convention to pass political reform through constitutional amendment.
None of us want to see our children, grandchildren or great grandchildren living in poverty without food, clean water, heat, medical care or other necessary supplies. I have little doubt that this is our future if we don’t stop the insanity now!
Don McCullough
1604 Denholm Drive