County should inform
public on outbreaks
To the editor:
Ned Seaton believes the public has a right to pandemic information from Riley County. I agree. I’m somewhat cynical but shouldn’t government assume that the public can make intelligent decisions when in possession of factual information?
COVID has been politicized at the local, state and national level with politicians spreading false and ignorant opinions. Data on the state and county websites rarely agree or are weeks behind. Social media promotes false claims including that the vaccine modifies DNA.
Now, the county decides to withhold information that could actually be useful to the public. It is not appropriate for the county to filter information and that just adds to an already high level of governmental distrust and conspiracy mindedness. This makes it more difficult for individuals who want to make choices that keep their loved ones safe.
Julie Gibbs’ job is to protect the health of the public through “evidence-based practices, prevention, and education.” It’s unfortunate when a business has an outbreak, but what if the same business has multiple outbreaks?
Shouldn’t the public be informed that the business may present a risk either due to the type of the activity or due to not following health guidelines? Ms. Gibbs named bar and nursing home outbreaks, but when outbreaks started at other businesses, she opted for secrecy. This is not appropriate. If a business is following all CDC guidelines, using PPE correctly, and has an outbreak, that information should be released so that people can make informed choices.
Tim Sobering
205 Hunter Drive
Mail-in ballots important if you have impairment
To the editor:
I am an adult of ordinary intelligence.
I do not understand the think of Rush Limbaugh, who tells his radio listeners, “I have one hand tied behind my back just to make it fair.” He claims to “speak for conservative thought.”
Recently, he angrily shouted for several hours, “All mail-in ballots should be eliminated!”
That means that honorable Americans who cannot get to the polls to vote by reason of impairment from advanced age or medical condition would not be able to vote.
Is loss of voting, due to impairment, a practice conservatives endorse? Do Rush’s words represent the thinking of all conservatives?
Do full citizenship rights face being limited to ones of physical agility? Does anyone care?
Helen Roser
2121 Meadowlark Road, Apt. 210