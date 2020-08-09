McCullough's letter about systemic racism is misguided
To the editor:
I respectfully disagree with Don McCullough’s July 30th letter where he states his belief that systemic racism is actually black on black. He compares Black Lives Matter with drug addicts stating, “there is not enough the white world can possibly give them that will satisfy them.” I think Mr. McCullough need only look at history to see how well us white folks (yes, I’m white) have contributed in holding back our black brethren (slavery, Jim Crow laws, segregation, police mistreatment, etc.)
Mr. McCullough also references a Facebook post from Charles Barkley stating that black kids are “taught by their peers that to try in school and succeed is too ‘white’ and to really be black, they must fail."
Having lived in Houston for 25+ years, I interacted with several black friends in our community and worked with underprivileged kids. Not once did I experience anyone try to dissuade these kids from being successful. If anything, parents and educators work extra hard to help build their self-esteem. Are there places where black kids have failed? Certainly, but I would primarily blame that on socioeconomic disparities, weak family structure and poorly funded schools.
Let’s help elevate Black lives so that, someday, we can truly say “All Lives Matter." Unfortunately, we’re not there yet but I believe there is more that “white America” can do. We need to educate ourselves and continue the discussion. Perhaps we begin by reading from the late honorable John Lewis (instead of a former basketball player).
Ron Thomas
3616 Hawthorne Woods Terrace
Editorial got something wrong about workforce housing
To the editor:
Regarding the Aug. 5 editorial on separate sales tax proposals, I offer a correction and a brief introduction to the workforce housing objective described in the city commission’s deliberations. The city’s proposed percentages of sales tax revenue identified 70-20-10, the 10% dedicated to workforce housing, not 20%.
“Workforce housing” refers to homes (either owned or rented) that are close to the workplace and aligned with working household incomes. The National Association of Realtors offers a useful overview with definitions that illustrate a pervasive need across many incomes and employment sectors. Essential front-line workers in the public sector can bear the same burdens of long commutes and narrow choices for suitable housing as those in business, construction, or other professions. Solutions to the lack of adequate workforce housing are many and varied, involving regulatory changes, financing programs, streamlined processes or formation of shared-equity ownership.
Citing this objective alongside that of economic development acknowledges the significant contribution of residency to community growth and stability.
Donna Schenck-Hamlin
1922 Leavenworth St.
Let’s help clean trail for short-staffed department
To the editor:
I frequently ride the linear trail and have found that the parks and rec department have done a good job of maintaining the trails. Now it appears that they may be short-staffed due to reduction in seasonal employees.
The low water bridge behind the Sheraton Hotel is covered with mud from recent rains.
I have a flat shovel and plan to go down and scoop some of the mud off the trail. I suggest that others do the same and soon we will have a clean trail.
Darrell Denton
2920 Stone Valley Drive
Statistics show we should require masks
To the editor:
I just saw the chart comparing the decreasing infection rate of Kansas counties mandating masks to the others who are increasing, unfortunately including ours. We've provided the rest of the nation with these absolutely critical facts now. If our commission is too ignorant or too partisan to recognize this, continuing to disrespect K-State President Meyers in his eloquent Mercury column begging the community's help, it is time to disinfect their party. Many are doing this already, abandoning it in order to elect sensible, trustworthy leaders such as our current governor.
Don Hedrick
1736 Fairview
Child hunger another crisis affecting our state
To the editor:
As the coronavirus rages on across our state, it has caused yet another crisis – child hunger. Thousands of families with kids right here in Kansas are now dealing with unemployment, rising food prices, eviction and hunger. And yet Congress continues to fail these children by leaving nutrition assistance out of the coronavirus relief package.
Hunger is a problem we can actually fix. Increasing SNAP benefits by 15% would mean an additional $25 per month per person. Just $25 per month for a child would allow families to buy the nutritional foods they need to grow and thrive. And extending Pandemic EBT would further ensure kids get the food they need. This program helps families who rely on school meals get the resources they need even if there are disruptions to the upcoming school year, which some districts are already experiencing despite plans to reopen.
Children need this food, and our state needs healthy, nourished, strong children. I am strongly urging Senators Roberts and Moran to support SNAP and P-EBT in the final package.
Sincerely,
Lisa Davis
Senior vice president, No Kid Hungry Campaign