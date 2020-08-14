Evidence against McCullough's claims is overwhelming
To the editor:
According to Don McCullough’s letter (July 30) black people are to blame for the racial inequality in America. Black children fail, he says, because they are “indoctrinated” to shun American ideas of individual responsibility and hard work. They don’t succeed because they don’t try.
He concludes that affirmative action and anti-discrimination measures targeting white racial discrimination are both futile and unjust. Laziness and lack of ambition are the problem, not white anti-black discrimination.
The evidence against Mr. McCullough’s view is overwhelming. It is provided by numerous “pair studies” — where trained actors are sent to apply for publicly advertised job openings. In terms of their educational qualifications, work experience, dress and demeanor — the pairs are identical. They differ only in one respect, their race. And when they show up for their in-person interviews that all too often makes the difference. In a New York City experiment, for example, black applicants were half as likely to receive a callback or job offer.
Another experiment sent in resumes to help-wanted ads in Chicago and Boston newspapers with either a very African-American sounding name or a very white sounding name. Employers were 50% more likely to call the latter applicants for interviews.
These findings are not unique. The Procedings of the National Academy of Sciences published a recent study examining 24 such field experiments performed since 1990, including data from more than 54,000 applications to more than 25,000 positions. White applicants received, on average, 36% more callbacks than black applicants.
This research clearly shows why African Americans need the protection of anti-discrimination law and affirmative action policies. The NAS authors conclude: “whether conscious or not, bias continues to affect decision making” and active intervention is needed to reduce discrimination “at the point of hire.”
John Exdell, Manhattan
On behalf of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship Racial Justice Team
City commissioners should seek more regional organization
To the editor:
On Aug. 11, Manhattan City commissioners discussed provisions of establishing a Local Emergency Declaration under Home Rule Authority.
It soon became obvious that the issue was whether Manhattan should establish itself as its own de facto Board of Health if the majority of the City Commission disagreed with the policies adopted by the Riley County Board of Health. I
n my opinion this proposal would only make things worse, regardless of where one falls out on the issue related to COVID. What is called for is a more regional organization that mirrors the Riley County Law Board, consisting of county and city commissioners, the director of the Riley County Health Department, and other stakeholders from the communities of Riley County, particularly citizens whose lives are impacted by the decisions of the Board of Health.
In times of crisis leaders should seek unity and consensus in order to reach the common goal of securing the safety and welfare of our county.
Mike Kryschtal
2025 Estella Drive
It's our civic duty to wear masks
To the editor:
Watching our university president beg the Riley County and Manhattan City commissions to take some definitive actions to try to preserve the academic school year has been painful and frustrating.
Commissioners insist on embracing a political party line, which, let's face it, they get from their cable channels. You need only look at their resistance to common sense measures, and the words they use to defend that resistance, to see that they consider themselves soldiers for their leadership, fighting the good fight.
In this case, they're denying the pleas of a real soldier, who is asking for a unified effort to keep our university open. They should be ashamed. They should turn off the television, and look in the mirror. They should take a lesson from a REAL leader, an accomplished public servant. They should step up and serve, instead of belching out the political pablum that they've absorbed from their TVs.
This pandemic is Russian roulette, and we are, every one of us, a bullet in the cylinder. It is belligerent ignorance to argue about how many bullets and how many of the chambers are empty. The fact is, every one of us COULD BE the silver bullet for someone we know or love. So, why not? Why not remove that bullet? Your bullet. Simply by wearing a mask. Simply by not gathering inside. Is it really that much of an imposition?
Our generation, and our youngers, have no concept of civic duty. Our parents did. When their fuel and food was rationed during WWII, they didn't say, "but but MY RIGHTS!"
"E Pluribus Unum" used to mean something. Now, our national motto should be "I, Me, Mine." It's certainly the motto of the man who holds our highest office, and apparently, that of his loyal fans.
Randall Baughman
Leawood