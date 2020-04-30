Show humanity during COVID-19 pandemic
To the editor:
I am a double lung transplant patient who has survived three years thanks to medication that prevents my immune system from rejecting the new lungs. For patients like me, cancer patients and others with suppressed immune systems, the coronavirus is a nightmare scenario.
I have stayed home, away from others, following all the rules prescribed by our lawmakers and the recommendations of my healthcare providers. I can't get the necessary medical care I desperately need because of a virus that is out of control and lethal.
I have been a little under the weather the last few days. My doctors here in Manhattan and my transplant team in Phoenix made the decision to test me for COVID-19. I have some symptoms, but it could very likely be another form of infection in my lungs. It is impossible to know for sure because I am unable to have any in-person visits with my doctors, go to the lab for blood work, get a chest X-ray, a bronc or a pulmonary function test.
When I see people protesting in the streets about "their" rights, and I hear Mark Hatesohl making ill-informed and insensitive remarks about everyone just getting the virus and be done with it, I am furious, to put it mildly.
Mr. Hatesohl, nor anyone else, has any right to make that kind of decision for the rest of us.
Who are these strangers who think they have a say in whether people like me have the right to live? Their lack of real understanding of what it is to be a community affects all of us and hurts me profoundly. There isn't anything I wouldn't do for my community. There isn't anything I wouldn't do to help another.
Yes, I am high risk, very high risk, and I am doing everything to isolate myself, but I can't survive this on my own. When I cannot go to the clinic to get treatment, a hospital to get medical procedures or the lab for blood work, it's primarily because many people refuse to follow the rules.
You are hurting me. You are putting my life in danger. You are hurting others and putting their lives in danger. You have absolutely no right to do so!
I am so abundantly grateful for the many talented real doctors and medical professionals who have committed themselves to giving me the gift of life and caring for me now. I live to honor them and my donor, and my donor's family who, at the most tragic time of their lives, stepped outside their grief to give me the opportunity for renewed life.
How can I truly continue to express my gratefulness and do all that is required of me if those of you out there keep putting road blocks in my path.
Have you considered how many people will be victims of COVID-19 without ever becoming infected because we cannot get the care we need? It's time to start counting them among the casualties. I don't want to be one of them. I am not ready to die. I want to spend time with my family, my sweet grandchildren, my friends. I want to continue to grow and learn lessons and discover more of what life has to offer. I want more time to do good and to love. As the mother of a son who was a donor, I know the peace and healing that comes from the knowledge that another lives because your child lived, and I know the heartbreak when a recipient of your loved one's organ dies. I DO NOT want this for my donor family. I don't want the many gifted medical professionals who have been there for me, to feel they let me down, if I don't make it through this.
Please, please, please step outside your own experience, think about what others may be struggling with during this difficult time. Have some humanity for God's sake.
Mel Pooler
130 Longview Drive
Be careful what you wish for
To the editor:
On April 22, I read an article by Hailey Dixon of a comment given by Manhattan city commissioner Mark Hatesohl stating, "And I'm almost to the point where it's like, let's everybody get the damn thing and get it over with so that we have the immunity, so we can get back to living."
I understand the frustration and staying in place, not being able to work. I understand with most people that your work helps to define you. When you don't work, you feel lost. This causes a terrible loss in the economy. In some instances, hydroxychloroquine has caused pretty bad side effects, including death.
Hatesohl should be careful what he wishes for. He or his loved ones could possibly get the virus and die from it. I wouldn't want to wish this virus on anyone. Who knows how you will react when you get it. It may be mild. It may be moderate. Or it may kill you. Babies have gotten it and died. Teenagers have gotten it and died. People between the ages of 20 and 40 have died. People without complications have died.
We have hospitals with labs. We have a university in Manhattan with a lab. Can't we run tests to make sure we can go back to work so we can go back to normal? I'm frustrated, too.
Susan Hickey
Frankfort
Great job on your letter, Sophie
To the editor:
I enjoyed reading the letter from Sophie Rolles, age 11, in the April 17 Manhattan Mercury ("Everyone should get tested for COVID-19"). I would like to commend Sophie for a great job. The letter was well organized, to the point, made a lot of sense, and obviously was well thought out.
Most importantly, Sophie's letter was absent of vitriol, finger pointing and blame. Very refreshing. Great job, Sophie!
Mike Fincham
3106 Cindella Drive