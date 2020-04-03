Snyder: Thanks for your sacrifices
To the editor:
Thank you, thank you, thank you. There are not enough "thank yous" to adequately express our gratitude for the many people within our community who are making enormous sacrifices to help save the lives of those of us living in the Riley County area: All of our health care workers (doctors, nurses, paramedics, aides, hospital and doctors' offices employees), along with our first responders (policemen and women, firemen, emergency personnel) and their families. And to those who serve in those essential needs establishments in our community (grocery stores, The Mercury, medical supply facilities, etc.)
Being older than the vast majority of your readers, I have experienced a great deal in my lifetime and my 31 years in Manhattan, but nothing as challenging, unprecedented and as violent as the COVID-19 virus we are now experiencing. Although we have come through difficult times before, it was not without a unified, unselfish commitment of responsibility, mental toughness, strong leadership and great effort by many. Yes, these are several of the values expressed as “The 16 Wildcat Goals for Success,” which guided our football program out of the darkness in the past three decades. I feel strongly that these same 16 intrinsic values apply strongly to our fight against COVID-19.
I pray that we are all deeply committed to holding ourselves and our families responsible and accountable to abide closely by the guidelines provided us to stop the spread of this fatal virus: staying in, social distancing, washing our hands frequently, not touching our face, wearing gloves, etc.
It is our responsibility to keep others, as well as ourselves, safe.
Our years in this community have taught us that it can and will be done here – the right way.
God bless each of you.
Bill Snyder and family
P.S. I'm still hearing of those not complying with the social distancing guidelines.
Let's all do our part.
Rodriguez has history of illogical statements
To the editor:
The Mercury’s editorial on Friday, March 27, titled “Mr. Rodriguez, please stop talking” was, in my opinion, right on.
It was everything I was thinking even before the first mention of his infamous comments concerning Chinese people and the virus. I doubt Mr. Rodriguez is inclined to step down from his position as Riley County commissioner and member of the Riley County Law Board because he just does not get it. If we had been listening to the public statements he has uttered since he assumed the positions of governance he now holds, we would have heard other illogical, uninformed, and to quote the editorial, just plain “borderline loony” statements.
As often occurs these days, when someone attempts to hold a politician accountable for what he or she says, the defense is the words were misinterpreted. In this case, the offending words were absolutely not taken out of context. They were not selectively plucked from a larger conversation and pointed to as a standalone statement that misrepresented the speaker’s point.
They may have been said out of context with the thoughts he was having on the overall subject, but it was a self-inflicted wound, not made up or perpetuated by the evil media. This, my fellow voters, is the central issue. A key person of government who cannot consistently listen, comprehend, and provide an educated opinion or judgment on important issues that affect those he represents, should not, in my view, continue to represent. For those who can, vote “NO” for Mr. Rodriguez in November.
John Doehling
1803 Plymouth Road