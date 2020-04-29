Thoughts on the passing of Dave Seaton
To the editor:
Kansas has lost a true giant of community journalism. Long-time Winfield Courier publisher Dave Seaton was special. For me, he stood out not only as a responsible, community-focused editor and publisher but also as an active and engaged citizen. He didn’t just editorialize, he got involved.
In all the years I knew him, I don’t recall ever meeting in his office. The reason was that Dave never sat by and just watched the news wires for information and materials to write about in his editorials; he frequently got out into the community and across the state to observe and listen. If it was important to Winfield, he’d be there.
Dave was the last of the editors I worked with during my 16 years in state government, and the thing I remember most about him was his passion. Most editors are typically tied to the office and aren’t seen or heard from much, but Dave was very unique in that regard. He understood the importance of his role as a community journalist and stayed engaged on the important issues statewide. He would show up to political events, ask questions, and listen in order to seek accuracy, clarity and understanding.
And it wasn’t just during my years in state government. On many issues I’ve been involved with over the past 15 years or so, I’d routinely run into him. Last time I saw him was during the 2018 election, where he was still going strong at age 78, covering the events and facts that the people needed to know. As part of a family of editors, his lifelong commitment to this important profession demonstrated not just great journalism but great leadership for the community and the state.
His energy and passion will be greatly missed by so many who knew him and his work. Deepest condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time. I’m honored to have been able to know him and share my respects, and the state of Kansas is a better place because of his service and dedication. There may never be another Dave Seaton, but his example should serve as an inspiration to all who value truth, knowledge and community well-being.
John W. Carlin served as the 40th Governor of Kansas from 1979-87 and the 8th Archivist of the United States from 1995-2005. He is a former Speaker of the Kansas House of Representatives and currently operates a website and reflective blog at johnwcarlin.com.
Stay on the path of safety
To the editor:
For several weeks now, there have been those who want to open all the stores in the communities and cease doing the things that will rid ourselves of the dreaded coronavirus. The effort is getting old, and it carries with it a serious strain on the people, both individually and community wide. Now we are deluged by cries for Gov. Laura Kelly to end the shut down, so we can get going again.
This makes me afraid and frankly a little angry. There are approximately 1,000 of us living in one of the elder care facilities in Manhattan. Meadowlark Hills has 400, and maybe Via Christi has 300, and probably Stony Brook has another maybe 100. Counts up. For those who don’t know, Meadowlark Hills has a really strict regimen and I, for one, am really thankful for it. I imagine that the other agencies have their own version of a “lockdown.” So far, they have all been successful. If this thing gets going in one our institutions, it would be disastrous. Depending on the facility, 70% to 95% of our population is vulnerable to the virus. The stories we have heard of facilities in other towns gives us a hint of what would happen.
It haunts me that 70% to 80% of many Native American tribes were destroyed in our early history, by European diseases.
What the country is asking of us is not that unusual. The country has asked much of its citizens before. We gave a lot for World War II (Remember the ration books, no candy, gas rations, 35 miles an hour speed limit, to say nothing about the service of the soldiers). The country suffered much recovering from the Great Depression and the Dust Bowl. Twenty five years earlier, the U.S. had to give all to World War I and recover from the 1918 pandemic flu. Sacrifice is not new to us to retain viability as a nation, and what will we have to do to save the Earth. This too is going to take sacrifice.
It is this generation’s turn to do our thing to save the nation and the world. But, back to us. If we cease to be cautious, sooner or later someone is going to bring that virus into one of our elder care agencies. Like everyone else, I don’t want a coronavirus. Survivability may not be possible.
So, now is OUR time to discipline ourselves to keep our agencies free, and our towns and our nation and world, largely free from this disaster. Please do not get over anxious.
Ronald J. Williams
2121 Meadowlark Road No. 128