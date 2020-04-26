RCPD applauds effort to stay safe during pandemic
To the editor:
Members of the Riley County Police Department are here to serve you, and I applaud our community for making that service simple.
We are always better working together, but this is truer now more than ever before. People are hurting and many are scared. We are living in, and navigating, circumstances that are unparalleled in my professional lifetime.
Our community has prioritized the health and safety of our friends, family and neighbors; all while making tremendous sacrifices affecting all of us personally, financially and emotionally.
As police officers we know that our roles can affect the freedoms to which we are all entitled. Education over enforcement has been our goal from the start.
Our integrity drives our decision making, especially through crisis. We will continue to find the right balance between education and enforcement. Your patience and trust in our agency are the reasons compliance of the governor’s and local mandates has gone so well in Riley County.
I am thankful our officers have not been used as pawns to make political points while doing their official duties and hope it remains that way. With continued cooperation from the community, we can focus on reducing crime and improving the quality of life for all people in Riley County.
Dennis P. Butler
Riley County Police Department director
I'll pass on catching COVID-19
Dear Mr. Hatesohl,
I am almost 70, have diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and congestive heart failure. If it’s all the same to you, I think I’ll just pass on COVID-19, thank you very much. None of the treatments you and the Trumpster are recommending have been shown, by valid testing, to have any effect without serious (read, fatal) side effects.
Douglas R. Teener
1900 Judson St.
Congress should pass the USPS Fairness Act
To the editor:
Why should the financial problems of the United States Post Office (USPS) concern all of us?
The USPS is the one department of the federal government that is self-sufficient, or at least was. (In the fall of 2020, USPS will run out of funding for our mail delivery). No taxpayer money supports U.S. mail delivery. However, in 2006, President George Bush put an unfair financial burden on USPS.
It was mandated that the Postal Service will pre-fund for future employees (from 2007 ahead 75 years), men and women not even hired yet. Crazy!
There is no other government department or private business that has this requirement.
Where are the funds collected put? In the general fund? Are the funds being spent on other things?
According to the Postal Record, a magazine for U.S. letter carriers, in 2019 had a $4.564 billion loss. This 2006 pre-funded bill and burden should be stopped. There is a bill in Congress called the USPS Fairness Act in the Senate (2965) and the House (23820). This needs to be supported by all.
A few might say let private business take over the delivery service. Wrong. Private business wants profit. Let's say you live in rural western Kansas and need a package to be taken to a family member. The package is weighed and paid for at the FedEx or UPS store somewhere during the journey. The private deliverer gives the package to the U.S. Postal Service. This is called "the last mile." The mile could be a mile, but it could be 10, 30 or 50 miles for delivery. Why, because private business does not want to lose money. Delivering mail to rural areas does not make a profit.
Since 2006, many small, rural post offices and distributing centers have closed because of a shortage of funds, mostly because of the 2006 pre-fund mandate.
Call, write or email Congress and let Congress know that the United States Postal Service, started by Benjamin Franklin when our country was born, must stay solvent by passing the USPS Fairness Act.
Melvin Dale, retired U.S. letter carrier
2416 Rogers Blvd.