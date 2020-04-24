We shouldn't take the Earth for granted
The Earth is our home. Never before have we seemed so socially-distant yet connected as one worldwide population — fighting the same foe, devastated by deaths, grateful for dedicated courageous medical personnel.
How does one approach the subject of Earth Day when so much fear and discord surrounds us right now? From space our planet looks the same — blue waters, the tans and greens of the continents. It is a beautiful world. Can we take a moment to dwell on its beauty? Can we agree we need to appreciate the land and water, the sky and wind that embraces us all? As perennials break ground with bold strength and color, as bluebirds return to their wooden post boxes, and as prairie grasses sway on the spring breeze, God’s creation continues to be a balm of serenity.
Earth Day reminds us that we, with one voice, can celebrate the planet that is home to all and the lands that keep us nourished.
April 22, 2020, is Earth Day. Most of us will still be obeying the “stay-at-home” order. Kansas farmers, however, will be knee-deep in the fields as another planting season has arrived and agriculture is deemed an essential business. (Empty grocery shelves have made food production’s significance abundantly clear.) The earth has always provided us with the soil to grow the grains we need. As stewards of the land, farmers take important conservation steps to improve our soil. One practice is to grow cover crops. A “cover crop” can be something like clover, turnips or rye that is planted before or after a main grain in the field to keep nutrients and carbon in the ground and keep the top soil healthy. Every year, agriculture finds better ways to sustain our rich and vital land.
The earth is home – we plant it, we landscape it, we benefit from its rich resources. Earth Day gives us the opportunity to respect it just a little more mindfully. Looking out at the trees and the green lawn, there is gratefulness of heart to be able to walk outside for exercise and to breathe deeply. Sometimes we take things for granted.
Maybe, on the other side of the pandemic, we will look differently at each other and all that we share. Maybe, once the scare of COVID-19 is gone, we will unite in ways once thought impossible. It starts with the sharing of surgical masks and ventilators, and extends to the joy of rising to the forefront in all future situations with generosity, commonsense, courage and civility.
“Hope springs eternal in the human breast,” is a line from the poet Alexander Pope. It reminds us that despite geographic distances and cultures, we are the same in our hearts. We look up at the same sky and stars. We bask under the same sun. We depend on the Earth’s land and water for life. Earth Day reminds us to never take any of these things for granted and to always remain hopeful.
Mary Mertz
Burning is essential for maintenance of native grass
In The Mercury on April 17, there was a letter to the editor, from one Ron Thomas, which was critical of the burning being done in the Flint Hills. The objection was that the writer believed the smoke aggravated breathing problems in this time of the virus problem.
Well here is my opinion, but first a little about this old geezer. On the 28th of this month, I will be 85 years old. I have been around a while.
I own pasture land north and west of our fair city, and I burned off the old grass. The reason that we burn is to control the invasive woody species that would dominate the Flint Hills. It works! One of the worst invaders is the red cedar. Back in 1959, I had to collect native red cedar seedlings for a research project for a master's thesis in horticulture.
At any rate, at that time there was only two small areas in Riley County where there were any red cedar seedlings, and I was fortunate to find enough for the project. Today, 61 years later, I could find enough seedling in my back yard.
So why do we burn the native grass? The answer is simple. To control red cedars that shade out the native grass. If you do not think this is a problem, just take a drive any direction from Manhattan. Where there has not been regular burning, the red cedars have taken over some of the native pastures. This is not good for the economy because the Flint Hills are too rocky to be cultivated and are best suited for grazing by cattle. The American bison did this, providing sustenance for the Native Americans, before we Caucasians showed up and killed off the bison for their hides and to remove the food source for the natives, so we could subdue them and take their land. Shame on us!
And so, this is the other side of the story.
Darrell Westervelt
Poetry in the coronavirus age
This is a poem from the 16th Annual Enid Stover Poetry Recitation Festival on April 18. It was not held in the Rose Garden at City Park or upstairs in the public library as in previous years, but on Zoom.
They cancelled schools
Basketball!
Everything!
So, we had: March Sadness!
People got sick
died
and were shut in.
Turns out we still had: March Madness!
Flowers came out
Jesus died and Rose again
And even though churches were closed on Easter
We experienced: April Gladness!
Our City
State
and Country want to open up
So, we look forward with God’s help to:
May? June? July? August? September? October?
The end of: All this Badness!
Bob Allen
