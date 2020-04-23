Manhattan Municipal Band understands cancellations
To the editor:
As director of the Manhattan Municipal Band, I want to say how sorry the entire MMB is that this season is canceled.
The 100th year of our concert season was going to be a very special one with commemorative music written for us, special national and international guest performers, and a whole bunch of surprises for terrific Tuesday evening concerts at the Larry Norvell Band Shell! We certainly understand the situation we are in and totally support the decision made regarding the Arts in the Park series. We will do our part to get through this and defeat this COVID-19 pandemic.
We will be stronger for it, and I promise you a GREAT season for our delayed “100th plus” anniversary next summer!
Be safe, stay healthy, and STAY HOME!
Maybe we can do one “special” concert in the fall to celebrate?
Dr. Frank Tracz
To the editor:
I support Mr. Arthur Loub’s letter to the editor ("Let trade associations help develop plan for economic recovery") in the April 16 edition of The Mercury.
I was born in 1939, right at the end of the Great Depression. Our family, like many other families at the time, was very poor. I can remember my father talking about doing hard manual labor for 12 hours a day for 25 cents a day. I remember standing in ration lines with my mother during World War II and watching my parents actually count their pennies before they went to the grocery store to make sure they had enough money when they got to the check-out line.
As unbelievable as these things must be to people even 10 to 15 years younger than I, they did happen right here in the United States of America and can happen again.
I was opposed to the plan that has or will give $1,200 to each taxpayer, $2,400 to each married couple and $3,400 to a family of four. While this amounts to a total of somewhere around $2 trillion on a national scale, it is probably not even enough to pay for one month’s expenses for an average individual or family. It seems like a token, knee-jerk reaction with little planning involved; an indiscriminate, shot-gun approach that didn’t evaluate the needs of specific groups of people.
Actually, it makes little difference how much money the government might give to individuals or families if there is nothing available to buy as will surely be the case if our economy continues to stay idle.
I agree with Mr. Loub that we need a plan to begin phasing in parts of our economy and we need it quickly. Unemployment is not only bad for our economy, it is equally bad for people in terms of mental health, substance abuse, domestic violence and suicide. During the Great Depression in the late 1920s, the suicide rate reached an all-time high and contemporary data show that suicide rates ebb and flow dramatically with the ups and downs in the economy. I’d venture that if parts of our economy are not quickly opened, more people will eventually die as a result of the impending recession/depression than will die from coronavirus.
Let’s be prudent. Wash our hands, wear masks, if necessary, and practice good hygiene, but in my opinion, we must get back to work.
Don McCullough
