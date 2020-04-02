We have what we elected in Rodriguez
To the editor:
I think The Mercury publisher should stop picking on poor Riley County Commission chairman Marvin Rodriguez.
While we get lots of bluster from Capitol Hill, here we hear the simple words of a genuine hick. What's not to love in "I've got Chinese friends and stuff"?
I doubt if his intelligence has taken a sudden dip lately. We have what we elected.
Some time ago, some joker put his dog's name on the ballot. The dog got a bunch of votes.
There are even voters who elected a senator who didn't even live in their state.
Mr. Rodriguez may not be the brightest lamp on the block, but he is our lamp. We elected him.
We tend to vote now, think and squawk later. Maybe we should think and stuff.
Helen Roser
2121 Meadowlark Road Apt. 210