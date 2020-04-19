Right to Life doesn't consider what's required for good life
I do not understand the support of the Right to Life organization. I believe that each person has a right to life, but a life that includes adequate food and good health care. I also believe that every woman knows how many children she can provide sufficient food for and also good health care. There should be no question at all, that any woman should be forced to have a child that she knows she cannot feed adequately or provide good medical care.
If people want to help the children of our country, they need to investigate the information about how many children in Kansas and in this very rich country of ours go to bed hungry. And also how many children lack basic medical care.
Right to Life should reflect a certain level of quality of life.
That is why I do not understand our representative, Dr. Roger Marshall, who is a physician, but has no faith in Kansas doctors to care for their female patients without laws telling them what to do. None of it makes any sense, and we need to think carefully about how we think women and children should be cared for in the state of Kansas.
This is more than a state or even a country-wide concern. Those who are interested in immigration and all of the connected problems might think about how many children women are trying to support and protect by taking them to safer places to live. Those children have a right to life, too.
Obviously there is a lot I do not understand, but I do know that this is an important issue and one we need to consider thoughtfully, especially before we vote. We need to know where we stand on children's right to life.
Wear a face mask to protect others from COVID-19
Why wear a virus face mask? First of all, these masks protect others if you happen to carry COVID-19.
They hold in air borne particles that could kill me. Thank you for all who wear masks. You may be saving my life.
You think I'm kidding? A coronavirus particle, compared to the diameter of the human hair is 1,400 times smaller. A mask protects you by catching these tiny killers, depending on the ability of the fabric. And this is "rocket science."
Homemade masks are great if you know what you are doing. For example: An N95 mask will filter 95% of the COVID-19 particles, most of which have fabric made in China known as "melt-blown fabric." The $4.5 million machines extrude the material, which comes out much like cotton candy, then flattened. Why is this? The fabric is quite breathable and traps the virus particles.
HEPA filter bags for vacuums serve for DIY mask construction. If you look up many other fabrics that are being used, the protection they provide will range from roughly 20% protection to 70%. Last but not least, all masks need to pass what is know as a "fit test," in an attempt to design your mask with no leaks on your cheeks or around your nose. If you have lots of leaks, you are not protected. But this will still do a fair job of protecting others from you. MATH — not MYTH.
