City should provide kids an outlet during pandemic
To the editor:
Part of the American spirit is not backing down and looking for creative solutions to our problems. On Tuesday, the City of Manhattan elected to close all youth sports programs and swimming pools for the summer. Its efforts were presented as solutions to the foreseen budget crisis trailing COVID-19. While the decision will save the city money, there will still be accrued costs our children have to pay.
Nationwide, we have acknowledged the physical and emotional benefits of youth sports programs. Children get the opportunity to exercise and make friends. Our children are deserving of an outlet to overcome any depression or anxiety this pandemic has caused. Let us also remember that every child does not have a stable home environment. By the city canceling youth programs, it also has canceled some of the only positive interactions these children will experience for the next six months. Our children’s safety and overall health is more valuable than the money the city of Manhattan is saving.
Americans do not encounter a problem and then retreat. Now is our time to help the city adopt creative solutions in support of our children and community.
Kimberlee Schick
3608 Englewood St.
Everyone should get tested for COVID-19
To the editor:
I believe that everyone in Riley County should get tested for COVID-19, so that the people who have it can isolate themselves, and the people who don’t can start visiting their friends again (provided that their friends don’t have it) and start resuming some "normal" activities.
Am I saying that they could go back to business as usual? No. That would be unwise. But as a youth of this time, my friends and I are getting tired of everything being digital. My father’s birthday party? On Zoom. My best friend’s birthday party? On Minecraft. My elementary school is issuing packets, which is definitely not the same as in-person learning. I know we have to social distance, but this is really starting to drive me up the wall.
My friends and I can also agree that the people who are refusing to test everyone are refusing a way to contain this virus. And I’m not just saying this so I can get back with my friends and bike, hang out and talk to the kids next door. I’m saying this because it’s logical. And by not testing everyone, the people who make those decisions are saying, “No, it’s not important. It’ll blow over in a few weeks” (or almost saying that). Testing would ensure that for Riley County, we would know who has it and how serious it was.
I read in the newspaper that the pools had closed. If people get tested, the ill would isolate, and the pools wouldn’t have to close. Toilet paper would be in stock, because the healthy wouldn’t be worried about being stuck in quarantine. Same goes for soap, laundry detergent and random paper items. How long will it be until people see that the obvious course of action should be to test everyone?
Sophie Rolles, age 11
Prairie burning during pandemic is a problem
I can't believe we are allowing this much prairie burning to occur. The air quality has been very poor over the last several weeks due to the burnings.
Members of my family have been getting headaches and burning eyes due to the smoke and we can't even enjoy going outside in the afternoons and evenings.
Where are our air quality controls? There is no way the current air we are breathing meets air quality standards. If so, I would like to see proof that it does.
We should not allow this type of pollution or this many particulates in our air, especially when we have an agency that is supposed to be monitoring and controlling these events. I understand the benefits of burning for ranchers and prairie enthusiasts, but it shouldn't take precedence over the health of our community, especially in times like this with a lung disease like coronavirus in our community.
I am also concerned for those with asthma or pre-existing lung conditions. Someone needs to be more responsible in how and when these burnings are scheduled or they need to stop them until they can ensure the air quality standards are being met.
Ron Thomas
3616 Hawthorne Woods Terrace