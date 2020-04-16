Let trade associations help develop plan for economic recovery
I am almost 91 and have lived through the Great Depression, World War 2 and everything since. But this coronavirus pandemic is by far the worst ever, for our basic economy also has been shattered. We expect our elected officials in Washington to understand and react in a way that will truly help us at all levels. Unfortunately, what they did is to throw a couple of trillion taxpayer dollars at the COVID-19 crisis with little direction.
Let’s hope that our elected officials in Washington don’t compound the current problem with another massive bailout.
Individually and collectively, members of Congress and the Trump administration, whether Republican or Democrat, have neither knowledge nor experience of how to gradually lead the private sector economy back to work in a graduated system of what is “essential" business. Ultimately, all business is essential.
I don’t know who or which branch of government would empower the major national trade associations to form leadership committees for plans and procedures for the recovery of our private sector. However, the planning should commence NOW, so we are prepared. The plans should be approved by Congress with little delay and without political or personal bias.
The major associations should include auto dealers, farm bureau, national restaurant, home builders, school administrators and medical.
It is obvious nothing is going to move on a national scale until the scientists have developed an easy-to-administer test to determine who has the virus, who doesn’t and who might be a carrier. But, now is the time to initiate the planning process .
I have great compassion for all have been severely effected by this pandemic. The United States has gotten through many other challenges in our history. We will get through this.
Arthur F. Loub
1517 Williamsburg Drive
Educate yourself before potential constitutional amendment vote
There is a chance that an amendment saying, “There is no right to an abortion in the Kansas Constitution,” might be on the ballot for you to vote on.
I am against abortion because I believe it is the intentional killing of an innocent child. I don’t want to make anyone who has had an abortion, or anyone who has helped perform abortions feel bad. I want to prevent more abortions from happening.
I am writing this in part to say that there are crisis pregnancy centers that can help women facing unplanned pregnancies. All you have to do is seek them out.
If you think an unborn baby is not a human, but merely a clump of cells, please look up pictures of the unborn and read about their development. If you are correct, nothing you see will change your mind.
If you think abortion should be legal, please look up what actually happens during an abortion. Live Action, an anti-abortion organization, has videos which show an animated abortion and are narrated by a former abortionist turned pro-life advocate. If you are correct, nothing you see will change your mind.
Please, whatever you decide on the amendment, know what you are voting for.
Proverbs 31:8 says "Speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves. Defend the rights of all those who have nothing."
Laura Buller
Council Grove