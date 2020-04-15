Wear masks properly to stop COVID-19 spread
To the editor:
I am a retired internal medicine doctor. I am grateful that people are making cloth masks for workers and the public to wear during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The masks will work better if we use them correctly. When you get a mask, wash it before wearing it unless you know that it has been sanitized. It can be machine washed or hand washed in hot sudsy water. If you are hand washing it, let it soak in the water for 15 to 30 minutes and then scrub it, rinse thoroughly, and hang it to dry.
When you use the mask, you need to think of the outside of it as contaminated. Try not to touch the outside of it when you take it off. Put it directly to soak in hot sudsy water. Then go wash your hands.
Wash the mask every time you get home after wearing it. If you just put it in your pocket or lay it down somewhere, it will contaminate your hand, your pocket or the surface you set it down on, and you will not have protected yourself or others from the virus.
If you are a worker, and need to take the mask off during your meal break, take it off without touching the outside, lay it on a paper towel, and when you put it back on, avoid touching the outside. Discard the paper towel it was resting on without touching the part of the towel the mask touched. Wash your hands before returning to work. By following these steps, the masks will help prevent the spread of the virus.
Trust Schmidt's judgment on constitution
To the editor:
I am no constitutional expert, but Atty. Gen. Derek Schmidt is. Therefore, until courts rule otherwise, I take seriously his admonition that the governor probably lacks the constitutional authority to order churches closed, and I regret that our local lawmakers do not share his concern.
The constitution is the foundation stone of government. That is why elected officials literally take an oath to uphold it. When they say, as State Rep. Tom Phillips was quoted as saying, that he viewed the issue as a “balancing act” between upholding the constitution and protecting public welfare, he effectively lowered the constitution to a status of negotiable policy. That’s bad.
The constitution is not a convenience subject to change by executive order except insofar as the constitution itself permits such changes.
None of the above is to suggest that the governor or legislators shouldn’t urge entities such as churches to respect the concept of social distancing as the most sound means of fighting the virus. They certainly should. I'll go farther; feel free to publicly call them out as threats to public safety if they don't. That's fine.
But ordering something under penalty is not urging, and if the Attorney General is to be believed it is a step the governor is not constitutionally empowered to take. If the governor, or Sen. Tom Hawk or Reps. Sydney Carlin or Phillips would like to argue that the Attorney General's interpretation of the constitution is mistaken, I invite them to cite the constitutional basis for that different opinion.
Until then, when we permit the government to go where it is not constitutionally empowered to go even in a crisis, we license it by precedent to do so in subsequent crises — either real or imagined — so long as public support can be marshaled for the action.
There is abundant historical precedent to underscore what a dangerous precedent abrogating constitutional restraints in the service of public sentiment can be.
Fund alternative recovery site for COVID-19 cases
To the editor:
We urge the Manhattan City and Riley County commissioners to approve and fund the proposed recovery unit as recommended by the MHK COVID-19 Clinical Task Force.
We are fortunate to have leadership in this community with the foresight and expertise to carefully plan for the likely surge in COVID-19 cases here in the next few weeks. We are sad that such direction has not been offered at the national level, but appreciate so much the efforts of our Kansas governor and our community health experts.
Put up signs for Parks and Rec projects
To the editor:
I live off Browning just east of Anthony Middle School where one of the new recreation centers is being built. Today, in my role of sidewalk superintendent, I spotted a sign on the ground behind the construction trailer.
The sign explains the $27.5 million Parks and Recreation projects that voters approved in November 2017. These new recreation centers, CiCo Park improvements and trail upgrades are a bright spot on the horizon, of which we should be proud.
In the two-plus years since the bond election, I had forgotten about it until construction started in recent weeks.
Seems like it would be a good idea to brush off the signs and post those on site, so that folks could see what is being built and where the money is coming from.
