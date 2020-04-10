Thanks to unsung heroes working during pandemic
During these trying times, there are "unsung heroes" in our community who need to be recognized for the jobs they are doing. Therefore:
Starting today, I am going to make a better effort to say thank you to all those people who are helping us get through this crisis. Our health care workers are at the top of the list, and deservedly so. The police and fire departments continue to protect us on a daily basis and are also very deserving.
Starting today, I am going to make sure the retail clerks, fast food workers and delivery people I encounter are aware of how much I appreciate their efforts to serve. These are often the over-looked heroes.
Especially today, I am going to do a better job of thanking all those community members who put their health on the line for all of us. Remember, we are all in this together!
Here is a special thanks to Linda Weis and the Manhattan Mercury for printing two full pages in our Sunday papers on how to deal with the coronavirus. We have a lot of people in this community who deserve our thanks, especially today!
Mike Hufnagel
5208 Tuttle Cove Road
How to practice social distancing
In these trying times, we need practical solutions.
Option 1. Pretend that everyone around you is carrying a skunk. These couples might smell harmless right now, but you definitely want to maintain a safe social distance (6 feet) in case the skunk goes off. Don’t worry if you somehow get sprayed with Eau De Skunk. The only remedy known to science is hydrogen peroxide, which is only a little bit harder to find than toilet paper right now. Or, as an alternative, you can strip off your clothes and smear a few cans of tomato sauce all over your body. This is an effective social distancing strategy because most people will avoid you entirely if you run around naked covered with tomato sauce.
Option 2. Take a martial arts approach. If you’re a guy, get on eBay right away and buy up all the Hai Karate cologne that you can find. Hai Karate was a budget aftershave sold in the United States and the United Kingdom from the 1960s through to the 1980s. It was reintroduced in the United Kingdom under official license in late 2014, according to Wikipedia. One whiff of you wearing this fragrance will send women screaming for the nearest exit. At least that’s how it worked when I was in high school.
Option 3. Take your dog for a walk. Bonus points if your pet is a German shepherd, Doberman pinscher, pit bull or shih tzu. When other people see you, they will automatically cross to the opposite side if the street, thereby increasing your social distance. Be sure to pack a poop bag. And, if you have a shih tzu, make sure you’re not violating any noise ordinances.
Option 4. Spend as much time as possible on social media (not that you weren’t already doing that when you had a non-exempt job to go to). Don’t be concerned about research suggesting that IQ is affected by social media exposure. A headline published by the University of Waterloo (yes, there is such an entity) says it all: “Social media use doesn't correlate with intelligence.” Be sure to sanitize your keyboard.
Option 5. Recognize that social distancing does not mean isolation. Keep yourself informed using credible sources, such as the Manhattan Mercury and Kansas City Star, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO). AARP is another excellent resource (you don’t need to be retired to join).
“Be especially wary of any emails or telemarketer calls offering you a coronavirus vaccine or access to critical medical equipment. Some emails ask for credit card information, then bill you for products that never arrive. Others include a link that will install malware to steal your passwords. Visit government health agency websites for updates. Be wary of emails during a crisis. There is no COVID-19 vaccine.” (From AARP Bulletin April 2020).
So for now, be safe, stay put, and keep your social distance. Maybe that way I can sneak into the local supermarket and score some toilet paper and a few cans of tomato sauce.
Karl Dean
1832 Concord Lane
Learn from 1918 on public gatherings
(Editor's note: The article referenced in this letter can be found on Page A5 in Friday's Mercury)
I just received my copy of the Manhattan/Riley County Preservation Alliance Newsletter. Contained within is an accounting of the 1918 flu epidemic gathered from past issues of the local newspapers (including this one).
The same efforts that we are currently experiencing — ban on public gatherings — were taken 100 years ago to control the spread of the 1918 flu virus. It should be noted that after a month, the ban on public gatherings was lifted. The number of new flu cases again increased, and for a second time, a ban on public gatherings was imposed. There is a lesson to be learned here. Miserable as it may seem to stay at home, we must continue the restrictions and precautions. Most importantly, these restrictions must not be lifted too quickly.
I urge you to obtain and publish this article, so that our community can better appreciate the reasons behind social distancing. We've been through this before!
Judy Willingham
324 Fordham Road