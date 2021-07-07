Just to be clear, I’m not one of the 100-plus people who signed up to be on a committee about building a new indoor pool here.
But here’s my input for that committee to chew on: Get some smart lawyers and engineers, and figure out a way to use the KSU Natatorium. Because otherwise, as a practical matter, this thing is going to be politically dead on arrival.
Keep in mind we’re talking about an indoor public pool. It’s going to be expensive. Lenexa opened one a year and a half ago that cost $28 million; the city went into it in a deal with the county and the Shawnee Mission school district. That kind of cooperation is what it would take to make it work here.
Manhattan voters are generally pro-school and pro-economic development, but they have a much harder time passing big projects to build recreation facilities. Indoor pools are really big-ticket items that also cost a lot to operate, and — truthfully — serve a relatively small group of users for the price.
I say this as a person inclined to support that kind of project. It’s ridiculous that Manhattan High’s swim teams have to go to Wamego for practice, and can’t have a home meet. I come from a swimming family; as a kid I swam (briefly and not particularly well) for the Marlins. I still swim occasionally for exercise. I used the Natatorium pool for rehab after hurting myself as a younger adult, once routinely sharing a lane with K-State running back David Allen, who was doing the same thing. (He showed me how and when to signal for a fair catch, which he said “will save your life.”)
K-State has made it clear it wants to get rid of the Natatorium. They’ve shut it down entirely now. Meanwhile advocates of building a new indoor pool here are looking at other options, including putting a cover over one of the existing pools.
My guess about where this is headed is just a guess, but here goes: The advisory committee being formed now will consist of well-intended swimming advocates, since they’re the ones who care enough to do that work. They’ll propose building a new pool, because covering the outdoor ones will not be particularly attractive, and because the optimal solution is a standalone indoor facility. Fine. That proposal will go to the City Commission, which will essentially act as a pass-through, and so something will go on the ballot to add a sales tax (or something like it) to finance the facility’s construction, for $25 million.
And then voters will shoot it down. “Why should I vote to raise my own taxes just so people can swim laps in January?”
A much more effective pitch would be this: “We are taking an existing pool, investing $X million in it to bring it back to life, and sharing resources with the university, the city, and the school district, to cover the operating costs, and our community can again offer an amenity for another generation.”
It’s going to take somebody forcing that issue, since the university seems entirely uninterested. It will take smart lawyers because an agreement with the university means jumping through several bureaucratic hoops. It will require smart engineers because it involves fixing something that evidently is in line to be leveled. But, in my humble opinion, it’s the best shot we’ve got for having a working indoor pool for quite some time.