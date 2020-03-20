The mayor got into a squabble with a couple of members of the Riley County Commission this week, and — once again — The Mercury got caught in the middle. That’s because Commissioner Ron Wells went on another rant.
It was a rather embarrassing episode for the county commissioners, but it’s illuminating about our local elected public officials, so I feel compelled to recount it all and put it in some perspective.
The issue, of course, is the coronavirus pandemic. Mayor Usha Reddi early this week was pushing for a local emergency declaration so that the government could order bars and restaurants to close, among other things. Her concern — legitimate, I might add — is the possibility that there are still Fake Patty’s Day revelers headed this way, since Saturday is the scheduled day for that annual drunk fest.
To their credit, Aggieville bar owners have canceled their promotion of the event. At least two bar owners have announced that they’re closing for the week anyway. So it’s certainly fizzling on its own. But there’s plenty of evidence that people are not entirely on board with public health officials’ requests or requirements that people stay away from each other.
Anyway, the mayor of Manhattan doesn’t have the power to declare a local state of emergency. That authority rests with the county commission. County commissioners reminded her of that, and also argued that there was no need for such a declaration, since there had been no local cases of coronavirus confirmed at that moment.
Later on Wednesday, they changed course and made the declaration. But not before Commissioner Marvin Rodriguez made some cringe-worthy comments about how our area doesn’t really have a problem because it doesn’t have many Chinese people.
Even trying to put the best possible face on those comments, they’re unproductive. The virus is being passed around by everybody. It doesn’t discriminate. And, I might add, the more we get on top of this sort of thing now, the better chance we have to stay ahead of it. Getting behind it ultimately will mean deaths. Minimizing it — and in the process ostracizing people of Chinese descent — is not in any way productive.
Meanwhile, Commissioner Wells yammered on about our reporter, who has been doing the difficult job of keeping track of the local government’s response to the pandemic. She reported on the disagreement between the mayor and the county — since in fact the county did disagree — about the emergency declaration. Mr. Wells got upset about that reporting, saying we were “just trying to cause friction.”
Uhhh, sorry. The friction exists. Mayor Usha Reddi said one of the commissioners called her Stalin-like. So, yeah. We didn’t create anything.
We’re not interested in creating friction. We’re interested in conveying information to the public, and if there’s friction, we’re going to convey that, too. The fact that Commissioner Wells was quoted in the story that he didn’t know who had the power to issue an emergency declaration is not any sort of attempt to embarrass him. It’s just a fact, and is sort of telling about the times we’re living through. Should he have known that? Well, that’s up to you to decide. I am certainly willing to give him a pass on that for the moment.
But, hey, just so we don’t cause any more friction, how about this? County Commissioner John Ford sure has had a good couple of days! Yay, team!