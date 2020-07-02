If it’s a special occasion, and you’re looking to splurge, where do you go? In Manhattan over the last few decades, the answer was often Harry’s.
My first visit was a special date with my now-husband when we were in college. At that time, dinner at a nice place was a real extravagance, a stretch for our budgets. But man, what luxury. We loved every bit of it.
The owners announced this week that the restaurant will be closing July 17 after 30 years.
Over the years, we’ve gone for graduations, anniversaries, birthdays. When my husband and I told my parents I was pregnant with my first child, where did we go to celebrate? Harry’s. That night is one of my favorite memories. We laughed a lot as my parents, glowing with the news of a new grandchild and good cocktails, recalled their memories of when I was born.
Another great night: We had some college friends visiting from California. They came on a K-State home football weekend to catch a game. We made a reservation at Harry’s for Friday night, hired a babysitter for their kiddo, dressed up. Just as we were seated, the marching band appeared. The musicians filed into the restaurant, arranging themselves among the tables, and started playing the Wabash. Everyone in the place was clapping along, then shouting “K-S-U” with Willie the Wildcat. Ernie Barrett was walking around shaking people’s hands. It was a very quintessentially K-State moment, and we loved sharing it with old friends from school.
It’s natural that when you mark a lot of life events somewhere, it’s going to take on a special significance in your mind. I imagine Harry's did that for a lot of people.
Harry’s is not the only “fine-dining” establishment in town. We’re lucky to boast restaurants like Wine Dive and V restaurant, both of which are definitely upscale.
But, to use a more traditional yardstick, Harry’s is the only white-tablecloth place. It also has the benefit of being in the beautiful old Wareham Hotel building, which lent an ambience that is not easy to capture in a newer space.
We tip our caps to founder Julie Haynes, who's had a hand in the creation of many of Manhattan's best restaurants, as well as current owners Evan and Andrew Grier and longtime executive chef Cadell Bynum, all of whom contributed to making Harry’s a special place for the last 30 years.
I'm sorry to see it go.