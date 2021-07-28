Who else remembers that dramatic Kerri Strug vault during the 1996 Olympic gymnastic competition?
I was 11 when that happened. I was at home watching the Atlanta Games with my family, and I was fascinated. Like almost everyone else in the country, I was glued to the TV watching the amazing U.S. team.
Strug hurt herself on her first vault and could barely walk, but she managed to push through the pain and perform the second vault, thinking that her team was relying on her to secure the gold. (To add insult to literal injury, people later realized that the team had enough points for gold without that vault.)
Watching that at the time, I thought she was a hero. She was tough. She was brave. She wanted to push through for her country. It was emotional watching her get a gold medal with her leg all wrapped in some kind of brace.
I was talking about that moment with some of my coworkers last week, and the thing is, watching that now, 25 years later, it looks a little different.
Strug was brave, she was tough. But now I also see a teenager under immense pressure who might not have felt she had a choice. I think of her coach Bela Karolyi encouraging her with the famous “You can do it!” and I wonder if, as the adult responsible for her well-being, he also asked whether she was OK.
Simone Biles, considered the greatest gymnast of all time, withdrew from the team finals in Tokyo on Tuesday and has announced she will not compete in the individual all-around competition, scheduled to take place Thursday. Biles had qualified for all four event finals in the all-around for the United States and likely would have won gold in at least three of those.
Biles said she withdrew because of mental health concerns. We don’t know all the details, but essentially, she was under immense pressure, and it had started to get to her and have an effect on her performance.
That might sound minor to some people, but gymnastics isn’t like other sports. If you’re a golfer and you have a mental block, maybe the absolute worst thing that happens is you whiff on a ball.
If you’re a gymast (especially one performing skills no one else in the world can do) having an off day or less-than-perfect performance could be life-threatening. That’s no exaggeration. And furthermore, big blunders could have kept her team from medal contention. They ended up getting the silver without her.
But of course many people this week took it upon themselves to judge Biles’ decision, criticizing her as weak or soft. Some seemed to imply that she was letting down not only her team but also the entire country. People said she owed it to her country to compete.
That’s ridiculous.
First of all, most of the people making these comments are doing so from their couches. They have no idea what it takes to be an elite gymnast, especially on the scale of Simone Biles.
You want toughness? Here’s someone who has trained all her life, hours a day, to be an Olympian. Here’s someone whose skill was so great that judges at times weren’t sure how to score it. Here’s someone who survived sexual abuse from a team doctor and has worked to hold accountable the organization that allowed him to abuse dozens of girls and women over decades.
We can assume no one wants Simone Biles to compete more than Biles herself, and if she felt she could compete, she would. But she doesn’t have anything to prove. She doesn’t owe anyone anything. And at 24, she showed maturity and leadership by recognizing that there was a problem and taking action by withdrawing. That wasn’t the easy choice. That was the hard choice.
Dominique Moceanu, another member of that amazing gymnastics team from the 1996 games, this week posted a video of herself from Atlanta. She was 14 at the time and competing with a tibial stress fracture. She was on the balance beam. While doing a back flip, her feet slipped, so in the middle of the flip she came down on her head on the beam. In slow motion, it is awful to watch. Moceanu said she didn’t even get an exam to make sure her spine was OK.
“(Simone Biles’) decision demonstrates that we have a say in our own health — “a say” I NEVER felt I had as an Olympian.”
In the 25 years since the ‘96 Games, and especially in the last few years, we’ve made progress in recognizing the rights of women and of athletes in general, especially when it comes to their own bodies. That’s a good thing, and I applaud Biles for her choice.
“We also have to focus on ourselves, because at the end of the day, we’re human, too,” Biles told The Associated Press. “We have to protect our mind and our body, rather than just go out there and do what the world wants us to do.”