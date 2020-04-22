Not enough COVID19 testing
To the editor:
People who have been exposed to COVID-19 are not able to get tested if they have no symptoms. One of my loved ones works at Dillons, and her coworker tested positive. She was told she was not able to get a test unless she has symptoms. I feel it's just an attempt to keep positive numbers low. I'm sure the numbers are substantially higher. The only reason the cases are so low is due to the fact they aren't testing everyone who needs to be tested.
Brenda Bryant
