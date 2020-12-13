Plants make our outdoor and indoor living spaces enjoyable. Nature provides assistance, if not outright care, of plants outdoors. The indoor plants rely totally on the care that they are given.
Outdoor plants are dormant because of less available light energy and the low temperatures. The light energy indoors is even less strong while the temperature is still relatively suitable for plants to be green. Our indoor plants need to be kept near dormancy. Survival and no growth is the mission of our indoor plants for the next three months to keep them alive.
The leaves are usually the main attraction for indoor plants. Remove any dirt or dust that will diminish their beauty. Wiping the leaves with a moist cloth will do the best job. Putting them in the shower can be a quick method.
Water is the number one need of plants that we can control. Since plants are not actively growing, water is not needed as frequently. Too frequent watering has killed more houseplants than anything else. All containers must have drainage holes to allow the access water to drain from the potting media at each watering.
Generally, the potting media needs to be dry an inch deep in the container before considering adding water. If the plant is wilted, check for too much or too little moist soil. I even pick my containers up to judge the weight. The plant in a light container may need watered.
Forget about using any fertilizer until March or April for your indoor plants. Fertilizer is not beneficial until there is more sunlight. During the winter, we want the plants to rest.
K-State Research and Extension has a publication on watering. The “How To” is found in the “Watering Raised Beds, Berms, Containers, and Houseplants” publication. It is available from the local office or online.
You can find out more information on this and other horticulture topics by going to the Riley County, K-State Research and Extension website at www.riley.ksu.edu.
You can contact Gregg Eyestone at the Riley County office of K-State Research and Extension at 110 Courthouse Plaza in Manhattan, calling 785-537-6350 or e-mailing geyeston@ksu.edu.