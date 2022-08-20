Hoagland family

The Hoagland family operates J&N Ranch. The operation was started by Dirck Hoagland’s parents, Joe and Norma Hoagland, in 1985.

 Courtesy photo

Today let’s learn about a cross-section of agriculture. Let’s talk to a cattle feeder, a timber producer, a crop farmer, a stocker cattle grower, and a beef seedstock producer.

To cover all of these, we could bring together a panel of people from across the state. Or, we could meet a single innovative family which has diversified into multiple segments of the agriculture industry.

