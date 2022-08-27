Dirck and Natalie Hoagland

Dirck and Natalie Hoagland, of J&N Ranch, helped develop a new breed of cattle in rural Kansas.

 Courtesy photo

Let’s visit a birthplace — not of a president or a general, but the birthplace of a cattle breed. Today we’ll learn more about an innovative family that helped develop a new breed of cattle in rural Kansas.

Last week in this column, we met Dirck and Natalie Hoagland of J&N Ranch near Leavenworth. Dirck’s parents, Joe and Nancy Hoagland, bought the place near Leavenworth in 1985 and have expanded operations since. For years, they raised registered Hereford cattle.

Recommended for you