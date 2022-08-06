Bethany Wallin

Bethany Wallin is founder and CEO of Pivotal Health & Wellness, a non-profit organization.

 Courtesy photo

“The doctor of the future will give no medicine, but will instruct his patient in the care of the human frame, in diet and in the cause and prevention of disease,” said Thomas Edison in 1902.

Today we’ll meet an innovative physical therapist whose focus aligns with this quote by bringing essential health resources closer to her hometown region.

Recommended for you