Q: How is it that you keep expressing concern about Usha Reddi serving in the Kansas Senate and on the Manhattan City Commission, yet you say nothing about Jeff Underhill serving in the Kansas House and on the Junction City Commission? Is it because Jeff is a Republican, or because he is a male? I simply don’t understand. Please explain.

A: Yes, that’s it exactly. I only disagree with women, and Democrats, and people with brown skin. I never dare to offer even gentle critiques of white Republican men. That’s the clear dividing line.

Tags

Recommended for you