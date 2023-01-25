Q: How is it that you keep expressing concern about Usha Reddi serving in the Kansas Senate and on the Manhattan City Commission, yet you say nothing about Jeff Underhill serving in the Kansas House and on the Junction City Commission? Is it because Jeff is a Republican, or because he is a male? I simply don’t understand. Please explain.
A: Yes, that’s it exactly. I only disagree with women, and Democrats, and people with brown skin. I never dare to offer even gentle critiques of white Republican men. That’s the clear dividing line.
Umm, that, dear reader, is a joke.
There’s a really simple answer to your question: I write opinion columns for The Mercury. I do not write them for the Union, the paper in Junction City. Nor do I write them for the Times of Pottawatomie County or the Olathe Reporter, the other publications for which I’m the publisher.
That’s why I’ve written two about Usha Reddi, and none about elected officials in other towns.
Ms. Reddi, as you know, was appointed by the Democratic Party to fill the unexpired term of Tom Hawk, who retired from the state Senate. In my initial opinion column about this situation, I said that she’d be a fine pick, and, in my follow-up column, I congratulated her for making the right decision when she said she would step down from the City Commission once she was sworn in. (She has since fuzzed that up.)
The whole point is to keep partisan politics out of local nonpartisan elected office. I’ve been clear about that in several columns on this page over the years. Partisanship is a layer of complication that fouls up the workings of local government. I mean, who among us points at Congress or the state Legislature and says: “Now, there’s a good model. Let’s do that!”?
That’s a rhetorical question, designed to make a point. Two can play at that game.
So, yes, I’m against Jeff Underhill serving as a nonpartisan city commissioner in Junction City while serving as a Republican in the state House. I’m against Robyn Essex serving on the Olathe City Council while she’s a Republican in the state House, and Brad Boyd serving on the Olathe School Board while he’s a Democrat in the House. I’m against it if it happens anywhere. I’m in favor of nonpartisanship in local government.
Jeff Underhill is a white man. Brad Boyd is a black man. Robyn Essex is a white woman. I don’t really know any of them. I don’t care if they’re transgender or polka-dotted, or if they swear allegiance to the Banana Party. I wrote about Usha Reddi because she’s in Manhattan. I didn’t write about the others, because they’re not.
You’re trying to impugn my motives by suggesting that I’m racist, or misogynist, or a Republican partisan, rather than discussing the real issue, about which I imagine we actually agree. I don’t know why you want to do that, and (unlike you) I’d rather not speculate on your motives. But before you attack mine, you might want to read some of the columns I’ve written about, say, Ron Wells or Marvin Rodriguez or Mark Hatesohl, not to mention Donald Trump and his enablers, including Roger Marshall.
Look, let’s keep this simple: Think whatever you want about me, but let’s try to focus on the issue. Do you think it’s a good idea to bring party politics onto the City Commission?