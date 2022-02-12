For years, people have talked about being either “left-brained” or “right-brained.”
People who were left-brained tended to be more analytical, logical and pragmatic, while people who were right-brained were more creative, intuitive and subjective. This was often a good way to explain how people acted and reacted. For years, this theory has been studied and the question asked, “Is it true that people have a more dominate side of their brain, just like people have a more dominate hand?” According to an article published in 2013, a team of neuroscientists set out to test this premise.
After a two-year analysis, they found no proof of the theory. Magnetic resonance imaging of 1,000 people revealed that the human brain doesn’t actually favor one side over the other. The networks on one side aren’t generally stronger than the networks on the other side.”
In spite of evidence to the contrary, we have to wonder why some people ”just don’t get it.” Take Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Since she was elected, and probably long before that, she has spewed nothing but emotional, unproven, even stupid ideas about the state of our nation and what it will take to make it right. Now, she’s entitled to her opinion, but come on. It would, hopefully, include a smattering of pragmatic thought. However, if it is there, it is hidden in the far-left rhetoric that flows like honey out of her mouth.
She believes that capitalism and the free-market society that America has built on for hundreds of years is unsustainable and unjust. She has openly stated that the capitalist system must be completely torn down and a new system put in its place. She has also openly stated that she would support doing anything it would take to accomplish this. I believe that while the system we have has flaws, to tear it down is simply reactionary and without any rational thought.
The question that comes to mind is, “If we tear down our current system, what do we replace it with?”
Capitalism is a free market system. It allows us to earn a living, either working for someone else, or creating our own business. No one tells us whom we must work for, whom we sell our goods to, or whom we buy our goods from. This system encourages everyone to work hard and improve his or her style of living. Ocasio-Cortez claims this is the root cause of greed and corruption in our society. She believes that such a system discriminates against the poor and minorities. She claims it is not a fair, equal, and just system. So where in this world is there a better system?
We could turn to South America for a solution to our problem, but what would we find? Brazil, Chile and Nicaragua are all ruled by dictators. Venezuela is an “authoritarian regime,” which is being controlled by a dictator.
Throughout the rest of Latin America, people are leaving in droves for the freedom of the U.S. We could look to Asia, but it is predominately under Communist control. How about Europe? Or maybe the Middle East? If these places were functioning so great, why is there so much unrest?
Ocasio-Cortez and the far-left idealists of the progressive democratic party vocalize Marxist solutions to America’s problems. However, to fulfill their dreams they must start by doing away with the Constitution and the Bill of Rights.
They must restructure and pack the Supreme Court with like thinking judges. They must federalize America’s voting system and end the congressional filibuster. These things would then allow the democrats to rule all three branches of our government and impose whatever they like upon the people.
I believe both the governmental and economic systems we currently have are as good as any other systems in the world. Are they perfect? No! Can they be improved? Yes! But not by tearing them down and starting from scratch.
Our current congressional system could be improved by focusing on the general welfare and safety of the nation, and get out of the individual states’ domain. This past year has shown that big government can do very few things well, so why would we want that same government trying to do more? State governments are much more responsive to their own residents. So let the people in the individual states decide how they want to live and be governed.
The judicial system in the United States could stand to be improved. A number of people in the country believe we need to restructure our police force. While a certain amount of retraining might be in order, reducing the number and scope of police will only introduce more crime. This past year has proven that. The higher the rate of crime, the slower the wheels of justice turn.
The strangest thing from 2021 was the systematic attack on our ancient institutions, as we scapegoated our ancestors for our own incompetence. Total system change is not required—nor wanted by the vast majority of citizens — but if Ocasio-Cortez and her rabid followers have their way it will happen! A tragically bewildered, petulant, and incompetent president has overseen the 2021 governmental freefall. As the 2022 mid-term elections approach, who will stop this madness? Who is willing to stand up against the “cancel culture” forces who fear free speech and freedom of ideas? We must change this in the political arena this November. When the mid-terms are over, may the flag of freedom fly victoriously over the forces of socialism.
Bill Shea is a retired major in the U.S. Army. He also worked at K-State as an instructor in computer science and still supply preaches for MCC. He lives in Manhattan.