Ned said it best in his opening salvo: “I’m not sure I really get it.” He doesn’t, and as a member of the press, that’s dangerous for our democracy in Manhattan.
Here’s why.
Last week, The Mercury published two articles on the public comments that took place during June 22nd’s City Commission Meeting. In both The Mercury’s original article (Hailey Phillips), and a follow up editorial (Ned Seaton) — the issues raised by community members are disturbingly misrepresented. Worse, the articles lacked even basic journalistic integrity.
No one at The Mercury bothered to contact any of the community members who gave public comment, and similarly, it appears that there has been no research into the history of this issue — which is available as public record in correspondence that city staff and officials have been involved in with community members for over three years. I’ve been heavily involved in Northview Rising’s (NVR) work on this issue for the past two years, I organized our efforts to speak at that meeting, and I made public comment at said meeting. Neither Hailey or Ned contacted me for further information, or to get a clearer sense of the Northview community’s perspective. As a result, either intentionally or through a sheer lack of basic journalistic integrity, both articles in The Mercury misrepresent the issues at stake, and misinformed the public through omitting critical information.
Had Ned or Hailey bothered to do the research, we would have read descriptions of the context of making public comment, and the implications of Tuesday’s interactions between city officials and the public for our local democracy.
Misrepresenting public comments
During public comment, speakers are limited to five minutes. That’s it. That’s an extremely narrow and confining limit to clearly and meaningfully explain something as complex as food insecurity — and how the logistics and administration of a kitchen at a community center can be part of a solution. That’s an unreasonable, if not an impossible ask for anyone.
And since the issue is complex, and there were four of us offering comment, that’s precisely why we also made it clear that we wanted to speak in a particular order — to lay out our reasoning as clearly and efficiently as possible. That request is a courtesy that the city extends regularly to the Chamber of Commerce — as well as for the majority of private and public organizations and programs that speak before city commissioners. But apparently that courtesy isn’t extended to the public. Quite the opposite, Wynn scowled and shook his head as I stated our request, and our need to speak in a specific order — for the sake of efficiency, out of respect for everyone’s time, and to work within the limits that are placed on public comment. Despite this, Wynn interrupted our comment after the second speaker, and attempted to delegitimize and derail us by falsely claiming that our comments for the Eisenhower Center had nothing to do with the Social Services Advisory Board (SSAB) agenda item. The Mercury made no mention of this.
Wynn’s claim was, of course, disingenuous. The relationship of food insecurity to the budgeting and operation of social services bore directly on that SSAB agenda item. Everyone from the SSAB in the room understood that. Wynn probably just wanted to flex some power, and maybe thought he was rattling community members — and ultimately, he transformed the already limited space of public comment into a toxic environment for community members. When Commissioner Hatesohl asked some follow up questions to Susanne Glymour, Wynn interrupted again, stating that if community members responded to Hatesohl’s questions, it would count against their time. Since we had planned our comments down to a margin of seconds, that wasn’t an option — and Wynn knew that.
Even though that entire exchange is on record and available on the City of Manhattan’s facebook page, and even though Ned allegedly watched the meeting, The Mercury decided that this context was irrelevant.
That should be alarming to the entire community of Manhattan: when the public shared its concerns and articulated its needs — especially those of low and middle income community members — the city responded by dismissing and delegitimizing community voices, rather than listening to and valuing them. We can observe the hostile and dogmatic way in which Wynn used public comment restrictions to marginalize public voices. We can observe public comment at the city as a space that does not respect or value public voices or interests — a space that is fundamentally undemocratic. The Mercury decided that this was not something to report on. And consequently, The Mercury is now complicit in that hostile, dismissive behavior.
Ignoring the history
The Mercury further misled the public by failing to research and report on any of this issue’s history. NVR and Northview community members have been advocating for a kitchen at the Eisenhower Center for over three years. So when Ned says “Hey look, I agree with Mark Hatesohl”, he’s either pretending there is no history there, or he’s intentionally omitting it. Both are disingenuous approaches, both misinform the public, and neither are journalism.
The Mercury’s description makes this issue appear like a one-off instance, in which Hatesohl asks reasonable questions to an unreasonable or unprepared public. In reality, NVR has already answered Hatesohl’s questions and then some: we’ve provided use-cases to city staff and officials, filled out grant applications to GMCF, pushed commissioners to use SPARK and CARES funding to secure kitchen equipment, and to utilize the city staff and resources they have available to make the Eisenhower Center relevant to Northview’s needs. That’s a totally different story than the spin that Ned offered. And the difference is that the full story — with the history and context — reads in a completely different way. In it, the city can be seen actively ignoring community members who are presenting their needs repeatedly over the course of years.
Asking the wrong questions
Given these massive gaps in basic journalism, and these omissions of context and history, what exactly is Ned agreeing with in Mark Hatesohl’s line of questioning? Given the full story, we can see that they’re disingenuous questions, but the position Ned seems to be taking — beyond his attempt to discredit community voices by misrepresenting the story — is that ‘there is no real problem here’. Even with the missing the pieces in place — which I’ve tried to provide as succinctly as possible — there are still some serious questions that Ned should have asked about Tuesday’s meeting.
For example: does the city not have an obligation when it’s using public funds and putting forward public projects, to identify community needs with equitable community engagement — so that the relevant voices of stakeholders are the ones driving the projects? How else can you have projects that actually meet the needs of the community, if the city doesn’t bother with identifying what the most pressing needs are — and doing so with the people who will be impacted?
In the case of Eisenhower and Anthony Centers, it would appear that the city — as a practice — believes and acts as though it has an obligation to the local sports tourism industry. But there’s no burden of proof on the city for evidencing that building a project for sports tourism and sports recreation is what the community really wants — or if this will actually provide a meaningful benefit to community stakeholders. That’s not going to address food insecurity. That’s not going to address economic inequity. That’s not going to address political inequity.
And yet, without providing any evidence of how recreational centers could be substantively beneficial, the city has had no trouble summoning all of the technical and administrative expertise and knowledge it needs to justify moving forward with a recreational center in Northview.
This raises even more questions that The Mercury failed to ask: Is the city suddenly totally incapable of summoning that same expertise, that same knowledge, that same technical and administrative talent that it has used for sports tourism — to actually satisfy community needs? The city has taken the public’s money. Shouldn’t they be applying those skills — and the machinery of local government — to actually serve the community’s well known and identified interests? Why has the city been serving only the narrow interests of sports tourism for these facilities? Is it such a radical idea that publicly funded projects should serve public wellbeing? Or that the city staff and officials exist to serve the public wellbeing? Is that not their obligation and role?
How has this situation become so inverted, to the point that when a community repeatedly asks that its tax dollars address the most pressing issues and needs that it faces — the city either ignores them, or demands that said community do all of the lifting in convincing the local government that their needs are legitimate? How is that acceptable on any level? And why isn’t The Mercury — an alleged source of journalism, intended to raise public awareness of local issues — doing any of this basic work?
Is food insecurity even a problem?
Yes it is. A serious one in Northview. According to current research from Kansas State University, 100% of Northview residents qualify as living in a food desert (compared with 13.5% of the US national average). As a result, life expectancy is lower, and rates of obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease remain higher relative to the rest of Manhattan — all of which are related to nutrition (Food and Research Action Center 2017). Food insecurity, along with all of other inequities that Northview community members experience — such as a lack of equitable flood risk mitigation and land management policies, lack of access to safe and affordable housing, regressive and ineffective tax policies, and publicly funded projects that do not reflect the needs of community stakeholders — is actively harming people in Northview. The data show it clearly, and the dailiness of people’s lives evidence it painfully. Ned is pretty removed from all of that though, so he’s not too convinced — and that’s the angle Mercury readers got.
Equally troubling to The Mercury’s lack of pointed or even informed questions — when Ned’s piece did address the issue of food insecurity, he conflated “hunger” with “food insecurity”. Food insecurity isn’t about being “hungry”. When you’re hungry, you can eat something. When you’re food insecure and you’re hungry, you don’t have that option. You have to make choices between buying life saving medications, food, gas, rent, paying bills, or paying off impossible debt — typically debt from the cost of living on poverty wages. Ned’s comments on this are woefully out of touch, and reek of the privilege of having no idea of what the poverty that many in this community live through is like.
He then problematized the definition of food insecurity, suggesting he had some erudite thoughts on the topic that were “... considerable and probably substantive.” But he didn’t elaborate. No thoughts were shared. Instead, the reader is asked to just trust that he has them. Awesome …
Again, Ned said it best in his opening salvo: “I’m not sure I really get it.” He doesn’t. But more and more members of our community do, and raising our community’s awareness of its problems and challenges is a critical step towards creating real improvements to the equity and wellbeing of Manhattan.
Andrew Elliott is a member of Northview Rising, a neighborhood advocacy group.