Editor’s note: Democrats recently have been pushing for changes to the filibuster, which has brought renewed focus to the Senate’s filibuster rule. The current version of the rule was forged in 1975 under leadership of then Kansas Senator James B. Pearson. In this excerpt from his book manuscript about the Republican senator, the late David Seaton of Winfield relates the story of this significant accomplishment. The book is being prepared for publication.
Jim Pearson took an interest early in his Senate career in modifying the filibuster rule, Senate Rule 22. The rule governs “cloture” or how debate can be ended. Rule 22 had been adopted in 1917 at the behest of President Woodrow Wilson after two senators opposed to entering World War I, Robert La Follette of Wisconsin and George Norris of Nebraska, used unlimited debate to kill a bill to arm American merchant ships against German submarines. The rule provided a means of ending debate but it required two-thirds of senators present and voting to vote to do so. This usually meant 67 votes in the 100-member body, a number difficult to reach, especially since many senators felt the minority, whatever its partisan makeup, should have the right to speak without restraint.
In 1975, as support grew for modifying the cloture rule, Northern and Western Democrats, led by Minnesota Senator Walter Mondale, turned to Pearson to take the lead for his party. There was optimism in the air. Mondale spoke about the “overwhelming majority” of the American people and in the Senate who favored reform. The battle began shortly after the 94th Congress convened. The challenge, as Mondale put it, was to defeat the “old fox,” Senator Jim Allen of Alabama, renowned for his intimate knowledge of Senate rules. In an interview with the author, Mondale recalled he asked Pearson to join the fight. “I tried everything I could do see if we could make it bipartisan.” Mondale said he respected Pearson as an atypical conservative from the Midwest, and, “I knew he had a really good following in the moderate Republican caucus, and I knew he was highly respected on the Democratic side.” Mondale and Pearson were both sons of Methodist ministers and they had become good friends. Both wanted to do all they could to make the Senate work.
Pearson was asked to introduce the resolution that called for changing the number of votes required for cloture from two-thirds to three-fifths, which he did. This measure became Senate Resolution 4, which also explained the Senate has the power to change its own rules. It is not required by the Constitution to adopt its rules with each new Congress as is the House. On February 20, 1975, as the 94th Congress convened, it appeared that Mondale and Pearson had victory in hand.
Vice President Nelson Rockefeller ruled that only a majority was needed to adopt new rules at the beginning of a session. This ruling was upheld by a vote of 51 to 42 and it appeared the cloture rule was actually going to be modified. But Senator Allen took advantage of a flaw in the sponsors’ tactics and secured a second ruling from Rockefeller, who found himself forced to acknowledge the reformers’ measure allowed for extended debate.
Pearson and Mondale hastily put together a motion to overcome Allen’s advantage. The motion was divided into two parts, the first to ask for its consideration and the second to declare that the Constitution gave the Senate the right to makes its own rules and called for an immediate vote. Pearson took the motion to the floor and introduced it. Mondale laughed as he told the author that he had met Pearson at the door to the Senate floor a few minutes later. Mondale said, “Where are you going?” Pearson said he had decided to leave for an hour. “I knew there were going to be hard questions and I didn’t think I could answer them. I’m sorry.”
Mondale confirmed that he and Pearson “were up against … experts.” Allen again found a flaw in Pearson’s motion because it was in two parts. The savvy southerner raised a point of order and obtained a ruling from the chair that he could continue unlimited debate. Mondale later acknowledged the motion was flawed, and took his share of the blame for it. The reformers were stymied and gathered to try to think their way out of the situation. Pearson’s sometime ally among the southern segregationists, Senator Russell Long of Louisiana, came up with a compromise. Long suggested the reformers call for three-fifths of the entire Senate rather than three-fifths of senators present and voting. This would require 60 votes to end debate in every circumstance.
Mondale and Pearson thought about it overnight and accepted the compromise. It gained the two- thirds majority needed to make history and change the cloture rule.
The critical vote was 73 to 21. An El Dorado Times editorial praised Pearson for his leading role in the filibuster debate: “[H]e usually works in a quiet, unobtrusive fashion—seldom playing an active role. But he is highly respected by fellow senators for his modesty, his fairness, his loyalty to his avowed principles and his dependability. It appears that in Senator Pearson Kansas has a bright and shining jewel in the upper ranks of U.S. government.”
Filibusters became more frequent as the Senate moved into the 21st Century, but they usually did not require a senator to make an unending speech on the floor. Just the threat of a filibuster stopped measures that did not have 60 votes. The reforms Pearson, Mondale and others had secured persisted— with many revisions of procedures— until 2013, when a Democratic majority adopted the “nuclear option,” changing the rule to require only a simple majority for approval of federal judges, excepting those for the Supreme Court justices.
A Republican majority in April 2017 invoked “the hydrogen bomb” and changed the rule to apply to Supreme Court justices as well. But in 1975 the modification achieved by Mondale and Pearson was historic.
Although it followed many previous reform attempts, this was the first time the two-thirds vote requirement had been significantly altered since the cloture rule was first adopted in 1917. And at the time, the reform signaled the end, or at least the near end, of the use of the filibuster by the Southern barons against civil rights legislation.
Richard Seaton Sr. is a partner in Seaton Law Offices LLP. He is the brother of David Seaton and Ed Seaton, The Mercury’s chairman of the board and former publisher.