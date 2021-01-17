The phrase “Build it and they will come” holds true. Several years ago I decided I would like a tree allée in my landscape.
It has taken many years to reach its potential. An extra element it adds to the landscape is a roosting site for many birds including cardinals. Drawing in birds was not my first intention but is a nice added benefit.
Horticulture has been described as being a business, therapy, science and art. Landscaping is the art of horticulture. The beauty of art is that it inspires and can be borrowed to be used again with a twist.
It has been 17 years since I took possession of my current property. Just as recommended in the landscape class, I measured and located utilities and put them down on paper. I selected the theme of fragrance with the secondary theme of purple and white. Outdoor living spaces have been developed over time, creating the places to do desired activities.
The landscape keeps changing as life goes on. Last season’s new activity was putting in a two-hole disc golf area. Perhaps not for everyone, but in my situation it is an activity that my family has taken up. We need to keep practicing to avoid the disc landing on the roof and pruning trees.
My canvas (property) allows me to do many of the ideas that I decide to try. I have an abundance of viburnum shrub seedlings. Being someone who is not able to kill them, I have decided to transplant them this spring. The goal is to get them established in a pattern that is a maze or what is referred to as a labyrinth, reminiscent of my childhood snow mazes.
