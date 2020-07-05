People have different gardening interests.
I know of a gardening team where one likes the planting, another one the nurturing stage and another one the harvesting. They each have their part and share in the tasks. I like the first two parts. For some reason, I have to push myself to harvest.
The Irish potatoes are done growing. They need to be dug so they don’t rot in the ground. Remove the dirt from them.
Let the potatoes dry to toughen the skin for a week in a well-ventilated area. Then, keep them in a dark and cool place until used. Use the smaller potatoes first since the larger will keep longer.
Some crops need regular harvesting to keep them actively producing.
Summer squash, tomatoes and cucumbers are more productive when the fruit is regularly removed. This keeps the plants in a state of flowering instead of thinking it is done for the season.
Tomatoes are best harvested when they start to turn color. At this point, they have everything they are going to get from the mother plant.
Harvesting at this time prevents potential of cracking, fruit rots, a hail storm, insect feeding or other causes that could damage the fruit.
Coloring is best when the fruit is where the temperature is below 95 degrees, which usually means in the house.
Onions have reached full size when about half of the tops flop over. It is a good idea to push the other half over to start the drying process.
Pull or dig the onions and store in a warm, dry and shaded location for several weeks. After the tops are dry, cut them, trim the roots and store in a cool, dry location.
There are several resources to help with harvest and storage of produce. The publication “Harvest and Storage of Fruits and Vegetables” is available online.
Another resource is the “Kansas Garden Guide” with information on planting and harvesting. Individual crop information is also available at www.ksre.k-state.edu under “lawn and garden.”
You can find out more information on gardening by going to Riley County’s K-State Research and Extension website at www.riley.ksu.edu.
You may contact Gregg Eyestone at the Riley County office of K-State Research and Extension by calling 537-6350 or e-mailing geyeston@ksu.edu.