The recent weather has been an indicator of how tough plants need to be. We had snow and freezing temperatures one week followed by high 80s and wind the next.
My favorite hardy plant is the Viburnum shrub. The fragrant ones are blooming right now. Some have colorful fruit and fall leaf color. They come in a range of sizes and grow in full sun to some shade. I believe there is a Viburnum suitable for every location.
Many of the Viburnums growing in my landscape made it through the Kansas weather just fine. Viburnum plicatum cultivar ‘Popcorn’ is one that didn’t do well. One completely died and the other has a lot of dieback in it.
Viburnum pragense ‘Decker’ is reported as an evergreen. The low of -20 degrees put an end to the existing leaves. This is common for most broadleaf evergreen plants going through the weather conditions that occurred. There is some dieback in it as well, but I still like it.
There are some Viburnums that prefer a more moderate climate. The Viburnum farreri blooms in early March. Mine did not since the flower buds are susceptible to cold injury. I like the plant’s texture and bronze foliage color. Flowers are a bonus for me when it blooms.
If I had to pick just one Viburnum to grow, it would have to be “Cayuga.” The pink buds give way to fragrant, white waxy flowers in a snowball inflorescence. Flowers give way to fruits that mature in late summer to black. It has glossy dark green leaves that turn orange-red in the fall.
Numerous named cultivars are found under more than 150 species of Viburnums. Many are good to try in your landscape. I strongly suggest you give at least one a try.
