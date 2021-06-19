To the editor:
As we near the end of President Richard Myers’ tenure at Kansas State University, it is time for the Kansas Board of Regents to appoint the search committee. It will not be easy. President Myers’ legacy of excellence has led K-State to be named one of the “best loved colleges” with the “happiest students” according to the Princeton Review. In the process of earning such accolades from students and the broader K-State community, Myers has also led in efforts to reform the university’s budget system, he’s worked to ensure the campus is inclusive for all students, and he, along with First Lady Mary Jo Myers, have overseen the $1.6 billion Innovation and Inspiration Campaign, which has exceeded the campaign’s original goal by $600 million.
In order to ensure a successful transition to a new university leader who will build on President Myers’ many accomplishments, it is important to appoint individuals who have a proven background in supporting K-State’s mission and goals. These individuals should also be knowledgeable of the many opportunities that exist for K-State to continue to grow as a nationally and internationally recognized teaching and research institution.
For that reason, I am writing to recommend Sen. Pat Roberts for your consideration. It should go without saying, but Sen. Roberts represents some of the very best qualities of our state and the university.
After earning his bachelor’s degree in journalism from K-State, Pat served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He then worked in the family tradition of journalism for a few years, but it didn’t take long for Pat to return to public service, serving a combined 40 years in the U.S. House and Senate. K-State’s Biosecurity Research Institute was appropriately named Pat Roberts Hall, not only in recognition of Pat’s support of the university, but for his tireless work on behalf of the Kansas agriculture industry and producers.
As a member of Congress, Pat was one of K-State’s biggest champions, and he remains one of its biggest fans. Just ask him, and he will start singing the alma mater, doing the Wabash, or recalling one of his many memories from his days as an undergraduate student on Manhattan’s campus.
With President Myers’ retirement, the state of Kansas needs a new leader who will continue to elevate the university and continue to execute its historic mission and strategic direction. Sen. Roberts knows what kind of leadership it takes to make the university thrive nationally and internationally. If he were up for it, I would recommend Pat to be the university president. Since he will not agree to that, he needs to be part of the process to select K-State’s next leader. Thank you for your consideration.
Respectfully,
Laura Kelly
Governor of Kansas