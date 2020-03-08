As I walk down the hallway and round the corner into the kitchen, the inviting smell of fresh baked cookies welcomes me. I pour a cup of coffee, tidy the counter and maybe load some stray silverware into the dishwasher. I turn off a forgotten light, close a kitchen cupboard and continue down the hallway. I reach the nurses’ office, and we chat for a few minutes about how the morning is going and how our clients are doing.
Before reading that last sentence, you could probably relate to those little tasks that busy each of us in our own homes on any given morning. The only difference is that I find myself walking through a very special home each day, one that is truly one-of-a-kind in our community, the Good Shepherd Hospice House.
This month, we celebrate the 10th anniversary of opening the doors to the Good Shepherd. Ten years of caring for all in need of the sheltering embrace of a home environment during their last days, weeks and months of life.
The opening of the hospice house was the culmination of a multi-year capital campaign through which more than 1,200 individuals, businesses and Foundations made charitable gifts to help build this special home.
What we have seen under this roof over the past ten years, is more than we could have ever dreamed. The hospice house is so much more than a place to come and receive hospice care. It is truly a home, where loved ones gather. Where laughter is mixed with tears, where peace and grief co-exist and where memories that will become treasured keepsakes are made.
If you have never experienced our care here at the hospice house, it may surprise you to learn that on any given day we are more focused on living, and living well, than we are on dying. I have had the privilege to witness everything from the baptism of a 98-year-old client on our patio, to the baptism of a newborn grandson in his grandma’s room. An entire family gathered around the dining room table to celebrate a 68th wedding anniversary and a small, private blessing of a 40th anniversary in our Chapel.
I have attended numerous Veteran Pinning Ceremonies and watched our Veteran volunteers conduct a ceremony of appreciation for our Veteran hospice clients. And I have said goodbye to two of my own grandparents within the walls of this home.
I know I speak for all of our team when I say that through the work we do, we have been honored to meet some remarkable people. Individuals who, although faced with terminal illness, still greet each day with a smile and a positive outlook. Family members whose dedication and devotion to their loved one is awe-inspiring. We have held hands and hugged and cried with people we have just met.
And through it all, the smiles and the tears, I never forget how extraordinary it is that we are only here, providing this care and reaching this 10th anniversary because of the supportive community that surrounds us.
A community that takes as much pride in the hospice house as we, the staff do.
That pride and support has created something special that I never would have anticipated when the name ‘Good Shepherd’ was selected for our hospice house.
Over the past ten years, the words ‘Good Shepherd’ have come to mean so much to so many. It’s amazing how much trust, comfort and emotion can be wrapped up into those two words. Since opening our doors, Good Shepherd has meant compassion, support and dignity to the 1,042 individuals have been lovingly cared for in this special home.
At Good Shepherd, the community knows all are welcome and all are cared for, regardless of insurance status or ability to pay. A proud tradition of charitable care made possibly by your charitable gifts.
It’s why we’ve made the decision to make a change, inspired by what we’ve created in this community over the last ten years. Moving forward Homecare and Hospice, will now be known at Good Shepherd Home Care and Hospice.
By joining our current name, which is recognized as the community leader for end of life care for over 40 years, with the name of our hospice house, we are solidifying the understanding that there is only one non-profit hospice provider in this community, Good Shepherd Homecare and Hospice.
Whether care is provided in our home or yours, the Good Shepherd team will be the ones to walk beside you on your hospice journey.
As proud as we are of this announcement and of these last ten years, we know we have so much more to do as there are still so many myths and misconceptions about hospice care. It’s a primary goal of ours to be sure that this community, that has been so good to us in turn, fully understands the care options available to them.
We look forward to celebrating this 10th anniversary with you, our community, throughout this next year with open houses and educational opportunities to strengthen your understanding and the reach of our care.
On behalf of every one of our team members, volunteers, board members and every client and family who has come through our doors, thank you for the gift of this anniversary.
Christina Nolte is executive director of Manhattan-based Homecare & Hospice.