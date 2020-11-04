The year 2020 has been one to remember. We seem to be in a suspended state – a limbo. As we await the results from the presidential election, we still find ourselves mired in the COVID-19 pandemic. Everywhere, we hear it: “I’m ready to get back to normal.” People from all walks of life seem to want “normal.”
The person who just wants to buy toilet paper but finds the shelves empty. The parent, harried from months of childcare at home. The football fan, watching protests of the national anthem. The business owner, who has invested so much time and energy into building their business, providing jobs and incomes. The child, who spent much of the summer “seeing” friends via a screen, with no pool, no movie theater, no summer soccer or baseball team. The hourly employee, who lost their job in the shutdown, and sees unemployment benefits coming to an end. In the West, the person who flees the wildfires, who can no longer breathe the air.
They each plead, “Let’s get back to normal.”
The politician, eager to satisfy the rising chorus of petitions from their constituents, assures them: “We will get back to normal.”
The events of this year 2020 were not made this year. They are the outcomes of processes long in the making, processes part of our previous “normal.”
The coronavirus, the fires in the West, the protests of police killing — these all emerged from our “normal.” And each shows us the ways in which our “normal” was made our economy, our social relations, our communities, and our environment more vulnerable. The fires, the virus, the protests are revealing the damage our “normal” did to us.
We are living through a wrenching time, a transition, a transformation. We feel it as the loss of employment, income, connection, life. We feel it as uncertainty amidst what seems to be a never-ending wait — for a vaccine, for a job, for a hug, for breathable fresh air, a “return to normal.”
It is not easy to reflect on the pre-COVID-19 “normal” while in the midst of such a transformation. But, we should. What was this “normal” to which we ache to return?
For too many of us, “normal” was a continual cycle of work, spend, work, spend. It felt like being on a treadmill, or worse, a treadmill that seemed to be speeding up so that it was impossible to ever live, let alone live at a comfortable pace. All of us know this. Some of us benefited much more than others from this treadmill of existence, and so are less troubled (or just more confused) by these previous sentences. But, all of us know this at some level. And, many of us feel this. Many of us lived it. “Normal — let’s just get back to normal” — we were panting as we tried to jump back on the treadmill daily, hourly.
What will a return to “normal” fix? Here are but a few glimpses of our pre-COVID “normal”:
Normal was profoundly unequal, in starting points and outcomes, with daunting levels of social and political tension stemming from such stark inequalities: economic, racial-ethnic, etc. It was a normal in which the real annual wages for an average American had not increased, at all, since 1979, while the top one percent of Americans saw their real annual wages grow 156 percent. It was a normal in which 60 million Americans had a net wealth of zero dollars ($0). It was a normal in which the net worth of the average white family ($170,000) was 10 times the net worth of the average black family ($17,000). Normal was living in a $20 trillion economy (yes, a $20,000,000,000,000 economy) while one in every six of our children — our future — did not have enough to eat.
Normal was deeply unhealthy, and downright deadly for many of us. It was a normal in which nearly one-half of us were obese, while one of every nine of us, 37 million, did not have sufficient food to eat on a daily basis. Normal was shortening our lifespans. In our normal, suicides were at all-time highs, and were still rising, and drug overdoses and alcoholism were surging. It was a normal in which our life expectancy had actually been declining. A baby born in the U.S. in 2019 was expected to live a shorter life than a baby born in the U.S. in 2014.
Normal was killing us. Not all of us. And, certainly not all of us at the same rate. But it was killing too many of us, too quickly.
It turns out that normal was also killing the very material basis for our economy, and indeed our lives: the ecosphere, the environment, the ecosystem, nature. Our normal was the hottest five years on record from 2015-2020, and 20 of the hottest years ever has occurred in the past 22 years. It was a normal that was killing not just us, but life on Earth.
Our normal was the loss — the extinction — of species at a rate not seen in 66 million years. We could see the ecological devastation of our normal in the facts and figures for a long time. It was not news; it was normal; background static for our daily activities as we rode the treadmill.
But, the “great pause” from our normal coming in the wake of the COVID-19, is giving us a once-in-a-lifetime view of a different normal.
What is happening to the ecosphere, nature, while normal is on pause? Life seems to be recovering. Whales in Glacier Bay, Alaska, for example, are able to communicate with less interference from sonar signals emitted from boats and ships because there is much less international shipping and cruise ship traffic. Scientists are optimistic about the possibility of a slight recovery in their numbers from increased mating success. With factories and offices closed, and restrictions on travel, greenhouse gas emissions are down significantly for the year, with some estimates that 2020 will see the largest decline in carbon dioxide emissions on record.
For the first time in 30 years, the Himalaya Mountains in North India are visible. In March, it was possible to breathe the air again in Los Angeles. Following stay-home orders, the cities quieted, and animals re-appeared: Coyotes were seen on the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco; A puma ventured out of the Andes Mountains into Santiago, Chile; Red foxes sauntered through London; Sika deer roamed into Nara, Japan; and mountain goats wandered through the streets of Llandudno, Wales.
What is happening to us while normal is on pause? Most of us are not recovering, unfortunately. We seem to be less resilient than nature. Most of us are clamoring for a return to normal. We feel we need the treadmill to survive, even though we hate it.
How can we recover our lives? Life is already so short. It is precious. What are we doing with our short time, together?
The year 2020 did not spontaneously erupt in protests, pandemic, fires, etc. It is the outcome of “normal.”
Let’s not get back to normal, no matter the election outcome. With winter and its shorter, colder days on the way, and the return of flu season upon us, it is becoming more difficult to connect with each other again in person, in the park or out on the lawn as we have since the weather began to allow it last spring. There will be every reason, driven by deep-rooted human motivations, to try and rebuild our “normal” as quickly as possible. But we must remember that “normal” got us here.
We can imagine better ways to live. We know more meaningful lives are possible. We can build a better “normal.” Instead of asking “How do we get back to normal?” more of us should be asking “How do we build a new normal, one that is better for all of us?”
Regardless of the election outcome, the time to build a new normal is here, now, because the treadmill is starting to turn once again, and the few who benefit from it are working diligently to make sure it runs efficiently, normally, and at a good pace. But we know where that leads because we have been there. We lived there. It is the place where all treadmills lead — nowhere.
To be sure, the pathways out of nowhere, ahead, off the treadmill are anything but clear. No one alive has ever lived through a period like this. But we do build our “normal” together. And, we may never have a better opportunity to struggle with imagining and building a new normal, each of us, than right now, while “normal” is on pause.
Matthew Sanderson is a professor of sociology and geography at K-State.