Now is the time to start onions from seed if you want to have them ready for transplanting into the garden in March. Other vegetables, flowers and woody plants may be started indoors to get a jump on spring. When and how to start various plants requires some knowledge.
Join me for an online program on starting seeds. It will be at 10 a.m. Jan. 30. Register on our website at riley.ksu.edu by Jan. 28. Blueville Nursery is the co-sponsor for this program.
If you are unable to attend, go ahead and register. A recording of the program will be available at a later time. There are a few handouts available to go along with your registration.
Crops grow at different rates and temperatures. Information will be shared on many specific crops to put you on track for success. In general, seeds will sprout best in moist media at 75 degrees. Once sprouted, the growing temperature usually should be lowered to 65 degrees to produce a sturdy plant.
Supplemental light will be required to produce good plants. Very few plants in greenhouses are prospering at this time of the year. LED and florescent lights will provide the light required. I still use the older style of T12 florescent bulbs left on 24 hours to grow my plants.
Using a good growing media helps aid in success. Products containing perlite, vermiculite and peat moss or coconut coir are common. These products hold just the right amount of moisture and are easy for the seed to sprout through. A clean or new container means there is little chance for pest problems.
There is not much happening outside these days. It is thrilling to have some plant life going on indoors when you start your own from seed.