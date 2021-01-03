The Gardener is always evaluating the environment, looking at what is working and problem solving issues. Even with the gardening season on the down low, thinking about the garden does not end.
There are many resources to aid the Gardener in being informed and successful. The Riley County, K-State Research and Extension website is a good place to start. Information on our soils, rainfall, good plants to grow and more is posted. Hot topics are posted at the top.
A weekly Facebook live post highlights a current gardening situation. This program year is focusing on good plants for our area to grow. When appropriate, a hot topic is identified. I hope you are a follower and will share these posts.
It is good to read about a plant that sounds interesting. A picture is even better to aid in determining whether to consider trying. Pinterest is a platform that is good at sorting and hosting a picture. Check out the Riley County Extension Pinterest account.
One reliable form of providing information from Extension units is the newsletter. Today the form used is a bimonthly electronic newsletter. The second and fourth week of the month, the newsletter will appear in your email. Timely information on several important areas of interest will be included. Contact the office to be added to the list serve.
Many gardening programs are presented on the Zoom platform these days. Previous programs are recorded and available. My “Planning Your Fruit Garden” is available upon request. The many Extension gardening programs done this year statewide are available at the Kansas Garden Hour site.
My landscape is never quite the way I want it. Perhaps I spend too much time thinking about it. Seeking out new information and ideas is constant. Some of the best ideas can be found right around you. Let me know if you would like assistance with your gardening endeavors.
You can find out more information on this and other horticulture topics by going to the Riley County, K-State Research and Extension website at www.riley.ksu.edu. Gregg may be contacted by calling 785-537-6350, stopping by 110 Courthouse Plaza in Manhattan or e-mailing geyeston@ksu.edu.