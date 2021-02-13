Last year saw the first year for the K-State Garden Hour Webinar Series, hosted by K-State Research and Extension horticulture staff across the state of Kansas. The topics for 2021 have been selected. Join in on one or all on the programs on Wednesdays at noon for some horticultural refreshment and training. Sessions will be recorded and posted after each event.
Each webinar in the series has a separate registration page. You will need to click on each webinar that you would like to attend. Please preregister for each session online. To see a listing of all the webinars scheduled for 2021 and links to register, go to https://tinyurl.com/y8qs6slb or do a search for the K-State Garden Hour.
The first session for 2021 is on Wednesday, February 17 on “Planning Your Vegetable Garden.” Tom Buller, Horticulture Extension Agent in Douglas County will share ideas and best practices for planning your garden to minimize stress and maximize production of safe, nutritious vegetables. Learn about selecting the best varieties, plant spacing, crop rotation and other important topics that will help you grow your best this coming season.
Choosing the right plants for your landscape can be a daunting task for any gardener, especially for the beginner. No one wants to invest their time, effort, and money into a landscape, only to discover that they chose the wrong plants. Join Anthony Reardon, West Plains Extension District Horticulture Agent, as he recommends tough plants that will work well for Kansas gardeners of all levels, and provide pointers for establishing your first garden on Wednesday, March 3.
The 2020 recorded session are available on the same page as the up-coming programs. Scroll down the page to find them. These programs will aid you on your gardening efforts this year.
You can find out more information on gardening by going to Riley County’s K-State Research and Extension website at www.riley.ksu.edu. You may contact Gregg Eyestone at the Riley County office of K-State Research and Extension by calling 537-6350, stopping by 110 Courthouse Plaza in Manhattan or e-mailing geyeston@ksu.edu.